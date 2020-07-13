29 BYD ADL Enviro400EV electric double deckers are first step towards zero-emission National Express fleet

ADL is helping National Express to take its first major step towards a zero-emission bus fleet with the supply of 29 BYD ADL Enviro400EV electric double deckers.

The 10.9m long buses are built to National Express's Platinum standard, offering extra legroom for the 65 seated passengers as well as USB chargers, free wi-fi and other amenities. An advanced heat pump system ensures that saloon heating power is supplied efficiently from the main batteries without undue impact on operational range.

The first 19 of these zero-emission buses have now entered service in Birmingham, where the operator's 80-year old Yardley Wood garage has been retrofitted with plug chargers for each bus along with a stationery battery, provided by Zenobe Energy, that balances the load on the grid.

10 further vehicles will be introduced in Coventry in the autumn. The investment has been supported with a £3 million grant from the UK Government's Office for Low Emission Vehicles.

Tom Stables, Managing Director of National Express UK, said: "At National Express, zero-emission is not the future – it's the here-and-now. Our bus fleet will be zero emission by 2030, and we're very proud to bring fully electric buses to the people of the West Midlands. I'd like to thank all the drivers, trainers, engineers and managers who have worked so hard behind the scenes to make this happen."

Colin Robertson, Chief Executive of ADL, said: "National Express has taken the decision to never buy another diesel bus, the first UK bus operator to do so. We have worked in close collaboration with National Express West Midlands and our partner BYD to ensure that these first 29 electric buses are a great start into a zero-emission future for Birmingham, Coventry and the wider West Midlands."

"The commitment to a zero-emissions fleet from National Express is as commendable as it is bold," said BYD (UK) Managing Director, Frank Thorpe, "and is indicative of more and more Public Transport Operators who see electrification in particular as a viable long-term solution for their scheduled routes. Our BYD ADL Enviro400EV double decker is a proven product, already in service with a growing number of customers, delivering tangible operational benefits and providing safe, quiet, emissions-free transport for their passengers."

The BYD ADL Enviro400EV zero emission double decker was launched just over a year ago, offering easy electrification for busy bus routes. Over 250 have been sold to date and two thirds of them are already in service in UK cities.

About NFI

With 9,000 team members operating from more than 50 facilities across ten countries, NFI is a leading independent global bus manufacturer providing a comprehensive suite of mass transportation solutions under brands: New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), MCI® (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI buses and motor coaches incorporate the widest range of drive systems available including: clean diesel, natural gas, diesel-electric hybrid, and zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell). In total, NFI now supports over 105,000 buses and coaches currently in service around the world. NFI common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI. News and information are available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.arbocsv.com, www.alexander-dennis.com, and www.nfi.parts.

About Alexander Dennis

Alexander Dennis Limited ("ADL") is a global leader in the design and manufacture of double deck buses and is also the UK's largest bus and coach manufacturer. ADL offers single and double deck vehicles under the brands of Alexander Dennis and Plaxton, and has over 31,000 vehicles in service in the UK, Europe, Hong Kong, Singapore, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada and the United States. Further information is available at www.alexander-dennis.com.

About BYD

BYD Company Ltd. is one of China's largest privately-owned enterprises. Since its inception in 1995, the company quickly developed solid expertise in rechargeable batteries and became a relentless advocate of sustainable development, successfully expanding its renewable energy solutions globally with operations in over 50 countries and regions. Its creation of a Zero Emissions Energy Ecosystem – comprising affordable solar power generation, reliable energy storage and cutting-edge electrified transportation – has made it an industry leader in the energy and transportation sectors. BYD is listed on the Hong Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges. More information on the company can be found at www.byd.com.

SOURCE Alexander Dennis Limited

For further information: ADL media enquiries, Jacqueline Anderson, +44 7796 715 607, [email protected]; NFI enquiries, Stephen King, +1 204 224 6382, [email protected]; BYD Europe media enquiries, Penny Peng, Marketing and PR Director, [email protected]

