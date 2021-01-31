Thank you teachers for shaping Quebec's future!

QUEBEC, Jan. 31, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - In celebrating the 27th Teacher Appreciation Week taking place from February 1 to 7, 2021, the Fédération des syndicats de l'enseignement (FSE-CSQ) and the Quebec Provincial Association of Teachers (APEQ-QPAT) wants to acknowledge the incredible contribution that teachers have brought to the students' educational success especially during this pandemic year. It was a year that shined a light on the extent of the needs in education that made their workload even heavier.

Organized by the Ministère de l'Éducation, the theme for the week this year is "Thank you for shaping Quebec's future!" For the FSE-CSQ and APEQ-QPAT, if the government really wants to recognize teachers' contribution, it will show it by listening to them, giving them the means to do their job and ensuring that students have everything they need to succeed.

"Every teacher, whether they teach pre-school, primary, secondary, vocational or adult education, is doing amazing work this year to help our students succeed under exceptional circumstances. They are carrying education on their shoulders and contribute to the development of our society. We applaud them and thank them from the bottom of our hearts. We invite everyone, starting with students' parents, to do the same," said Josée Scalabrini, FSE-CSQ President, and Heidi Yetman, APEQ-QPAT President.

"Now the government needs to walk the talk and give them the working conditions matching the importance of their mission so many of them can continue to do so. Recognition isn't just words and promises, it's also action. Now more than ever, teachers need a break. The government has been saying for years that education is its top priority then it has a duty to show it in these negotiations," said the union representatives.

The Fédération des syndicats de l'enseignement (FSE) represents 34 unions representing more than 65,000 teachers in school service centres and school boards across Quebec. Its membership includes teachers from all sectors, including pre-school, primary, secondary, vocational and general adult education. It is affiliated with the Centrale des syndicats du Québec (CSQ) and negotiates in collaboration with the Quebec Provincial Association of Teachers (APEQ-QPAT), which represents the 8,000 teachers in Quebec's English school boards. Together, they represent 73,000 teachers.

For further information: Sylvie Lemieux, Press Officer, FSE-CSQ, 418-563-7193; Julie Montpetit, Communications Advisor, APEQ-QPAT, 514-249-9653

