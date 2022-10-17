VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Reboot Communications Ltd. is pleased to announce the 25th Annual Vancouver International Privacy & Security Summit will be held February 22-24, 2023, at the Westin Bayshore Hotel.

The Summit is globally recognized as a must-attend event that creates a unique nexus of industry, government, non-profit and academia, by connecting and educating professionals in the age of digital transformation.

"As we accelerate the move to digital platforms, the major issues are the rising costs of cyber-attacks, the move to cloud computing, the current cyber security labour shortage and modernizing Canada's privacy legislation," says Gregory Spievak, CEO of Reboot Communications.

We expect over 800 delegates including 75 subject matter experts from industry and government to discuss the most important trends in the industry. Major topics will include, quantum computing, privacy legislation, crypto currency fintech breaches, artificial intelligence, ransomware, healthcare cyber-attacks and privacy breaches, metaverse Web 3.0 and digital identification platforms for public service.

To meet the demand for data security and privacy professional training, we have announced the Reboot Educational Institute as part of the 3-day Summit. These innovative educational sessions will explore top-of-mind issues and challenges related to digital skills, security and privacy. "This is exciting news and I look forward to the sessions and further strengthening our collaboration to ensure our workforce has the digital skills for today and tomorrow," says Steve Wilson.

ISACA Vancouver is a founding partner for the Vancouver International Privacy & Security Summit. "We are extremely proud that our cybersecurity awareness conference, BC AWARE evolved to be part of the steeped heritage of the Vancouver International Privacy & Security Summit." says Anthony Green, President of ISACA Vancouver.

About Reboot Communications Ltd: Reboot Communications Ltd. is a conference management company that provides a platform for public sector, private sector, academia and non-government organizations to discuss major issues and opportunities related to the rapid transformation to digital platforms in healthcare, security and privacy.

About ISACA Vancouver Chapter: The goal of the Vancouver Chapter is to promote the practices and the development of professionals in IT risk, governance of enterprise IT, information security management, and IT assurance within the local business and academic community, the chapter membership, and with future members throughout the Greater Vancouver area.

