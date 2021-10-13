25 York Street achieves the highest score globally for BOMA BEST®

BOMA BEST is Canada's largest environmental assessment and certification program for existing buildings. Its program provides building owners and managers with a consistent framework for assessing the environmental performance and management of existing buildings of all sizes.

"Menkes' near perfect score for 25 York reflects ongoing operational excellence, and the fact that this building now has the highest-ever recorded score for BOMA BEST speaks volumes," said Benjamin L. Shinewald, President and Chief Executive Officer for BOMA Canada. "The commercial real estate industry is already deeply invested in BOMA BEST and in sustainability, but the Menkes team is a leader among leaders. We salute Menkes on this remarkable accomplishment!"

The award-winning Class AAA office tower has consistently set the bar for industry standards. In 2018, 25 York Street was Canada's first-ever Fitwel certified office tower, and in 2019 the property was honoured with The Outstanding Building of the Year (TOBY) Award. These accolades signify the building's status in downtown Toronto and further position it as a leader in sustainable best practices. Other notable achievements include LEED® Platinum: Existing Building Operations & Maintenance (EB:O&M), along with LEED® Core & Shell Gold and LEED® Commercial Interiors Gold. The tower is one of the few buildings in Canada to achieve triple LEED® certification.

"We take pride in maintaining a leadership position in the commercial real estate industry," said Peter Menkes, President, Commercial/Industrial. "This has been a remarkable property since its inception and one we are so proud to co-own and manage. And of course, behind every great property is a great team. We realize these significant achievements would not be possible without the hard work of our Property Management team."

"We are thrilled to be able to set the bar extremely high with respect to industry benchmarks," said Cindy Woyslaw, General Manager, Menkes Property Management Services. "However, what's more important and meaningful to us is that we can not only meet, but exceed the expectations of our tenants when it comes to providing them with a sustainable, healthy workplace."

Completed in 2010, 25 York Street is a partnership between Menkes and the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP). The project has helped revitalize Toronto's waterfront, and is home to TELUS. This 30-storey tower offers 30,000 sq. ft. of retail space on the ground level, consists of over 780,000 square feet of office space.

Menkes Developments Ltd. is an award-winning, fully integrated real estate company involved in the construction, ownership and management of office, industrial, retail and residential properties. Founded in 1954, the company is one of the largest private developers in Canada, with a primary focus in the Greater Toronto Area. Menkes is known for its innovative, multi-disciplinary approach and superior design, and is highly regarded as one of the most trusted builders in Toronto, with a strong reputation for quality and customer service excellence. Past projects include the Four Seasons Hotel & Residences in Bloor-Yorkville, 25 York Street (Telus Harbour), and the two million square foot Harbour Plaza/One York commercial retail complex. For more information about Menkes, please visit menkes.com and follow @menkeslife .

