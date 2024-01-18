25 YEARS MARKS A MILESTONE OF MISERY FOR GTA HOMELESS

"It is deeply disturbing to me, that after 25 years of providing lifesaving essentials to the homeless and less fortunate, that we continue to find ourselves struggling against insurmountable odds to make so much as a dent in the living conditions of those most vulnerable in our community." Jody Steinhauer, Founder Project Winter Survival

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - It is estimated that roughly 10,500 plus of the homeless population across the GTA are sleeping outdoors, in shelters, in emergency respite centres, and health and correction facilities every night. Exhausted shelter and outreach facilities labour under the overwhelming increase in the demand for humanitarian relief exacerbated by an increase in violence in Toronto shelters attributed to city cutbacks, the opioid crisis, overcrowding and a shortage of mental health supports. In May of 2023, Toronto joined a number of cities across the province by declaring homelessness an emergency. But to what end?

What started out as an immediate response to help those in need survive the conditions of winter on the streets of the GTA 25 years ago, has become a milestone of misery as Engage and Change's Project Winter Survival again prepares to distribute 3,500 winter survival kits to over 200 social service agencies, homeless shelters, and outreach relief agencies for allocation to those most vulnerable across the GTA and surrounding areas: Saturday, January 20, 2024: 12 pm – 176 Milvan Drive, North York.

A BAND-AID SOLUTION TO A GROWING PANDEMIC

In an act of benevolence, community-minded partners Apex Global Logistics, Fortigo Freight Service, Toronto Police Services 13 Division, Scotiabank, RBC, CIBC, KPMG LLP, Perimeter Development Corporation, Optimus SBR and The Bargains Group, will facilitate the distribution the survival kits during the 25th annual Engage and Change's Project Winter Survival. To date, over 28,000 kits have been requested to provide relief to those in need. "The appeal for kits is staggering," said Jody Steinhauer, President of The Bargains Group and Project Winter Survival founder. "The growing plight of our city's homeless goes from critical to deadly during the volatile winter season. Ongoing challenges facing this high-risk group mean that increased numbers in need of warmth and shelter are left to fend off the elements as best they can. COVID strains and the growing opioid crisis has further impaired the life and death balance for this vulnerable community." For those less fortunate, a mere $75 donation per kit to Project Winter Survival translates into a lifeline of hope against the threat of death.

Each Winter Survival Kit contains a sleeping bag, toque, scarf, winter gloves, socks and personal and health care items that often make a difference between life and death. Since its inception in 1999, the grass roots charity Project Winter Survival has assembled and distributed more than 50,000 winter survival kits to GTA and surrounding area homeless. For more information or to make a donation, visit www.engageandchange.org

