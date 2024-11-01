25-Year-Old Canadian Disability Innovator Receives Prestigious 2024 Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Award

HAMILTON, ON, Nov. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - 25-year-old Canadian engineer and disability innovator, Lianna Genovese, Founder of ImaginAble Solutions will be honored with the prestigious 2024 Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Award in Louisville, KY this November.

Genovese, the inventor of Guided Hands, an assistive device that empowers individuals with limited hand mobility to write, draw, and use technology, will be recognized alongside notable figures Dawne Gee, Nile Rodgers, Bryan Stevenson, and Shaquille O'Neal.

"It's an honor to be recognized and to celebrate Muhammad Ali's incredible legacy as an athlete, artist, activist, and humanitarian." said Genovese.

Genovese, a redound disability advocate and decorated inventor, has won over 44 awards including Forbes 30 Under 30 and The James Dyson Engineering Award.

"This recognition helps to bring awareness and advocate for the disability community." Limited hand mobility affects 58 million people in North America including those with Cerebral Palsy, arthritis, and Parkinson's Disease. "The more our product is known, the more people we can help."

The first prototype of Guided Hands was developed in 2019 when Genovese was a first year biomedical and mechanical engineering student at McMaster University. Here, Lianna met Elissa, an artist with Cerebral Palsy who devastatingly, lost her ability to paint.

This chance meeting changed everything for Genovese. "As I watched Elissa paint again, I knew this device could help others like her."

"It took two years of market research and working closely with the disability community, occupational therapists, and rehabilitation specialists to finalize the design of Guided Hands."

"Designing for the disability community requires compassion, deep listening, and patience. The process requires care and cannot be rushed."

This award holds special meaning for Lianna. "When I learned that Mr. Ali was an artist and lost his ability to draw after his diagnosis with Parkinson's - I was deeply touched. Self-expression is beautiful and also a human right, one that should be accessible to everyone. I believe Mr. Ali would agree."

Genovese hopes Mr. Ali's namesake award will help her company, ImaginAble Solutions, reach more people and families in the disability community.

In honor of Muhammad Ali's generosity, ImaginAble Solutions will launch a sponsorship program at the Awards on November 9th, gifting Guided Hands to families in need. "Muhammad Ali once said, 'Service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on Earth.' I intend to keep paying that rent."

