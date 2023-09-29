25+ Stakeholder Organizations Meet to Build Foundation for a Grey-Bruce Hydrogen Hub

Hydrogen Optimized, Grey County, Bruce County, Owen Sound lead diverse group of public and private sector representatives seeking to build clean hydrogen leadership

OWEN SOUND, ON, Sept. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - A diverse group of more than 25 private and public organizations has joined together in an initiative led by Hydrogen Optimized Inc., Grey County, Bruce County and the City of Owen Sound to advance the creation of a Grey-Bruce Hydrogen Hub.

Forty representatives of the organizations met on Sept. 22, 2023 to explore ways to establish Grey-Bruce as a leader in clean hydrogen technology, production and use. The participants identified the steps needed for the initiative to succeed, how to overcome barriers, and strategies to attract more hydrogen economy players to the area. The group aims to develop a Hydrogen Strategy for the region in 2024.

Potential local end-use applications include fuelling municipal vehicle fleets with clean hydrogen supplied by Hydrogen Optimized, which develops and manufactures large-scale clean hydrogen production systems in Owen Sound.

The creation of regional hydrogen hubs is a core part of the federal government's 2020 hydrogen strategy, which seeks to lay the foundation for the hydrogen economy. This involves the localized development and expansion of new and existing hydrogen supply, infrastructure and applications.

The Grey-Bruce Hydrogen Hub initiative is led by Hydrogen Optimized, with active support from Grey County, Bruce County and the City of Owen Sound. Robert Stasko, Executive Director of the Hydrogen Business Council and with extensive involvement in the Canadian Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association (CHFCA) and its affiliates, has played a central role in putting the initiative into motion.

The Sept. 22 meeting, held at Hydrogen Optimized's offices and chaired by the company's VP Development, Edward Stuart, was also attended by representatives of the CHFCA, Georgian College, the provincial and federal governments, Enbridge, Natural Gas Innovation Fund (NGIF), Hatch, Atura Power, Carlsun Energy Solutions, Greenfield Global, Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC), Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), Owen Sound District Chamber of Commerce, TransAlta, Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries, Bruce Power, Nuclear Innovation Institute and Saugeen Shores.

Community leaders participating in the meeting included Owen Sound Mayor Ian Boddy, Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound MP Alex Ruff and Owen Sound District Chamber of Commerce CEO Diane Austin.

Quotes:

Edward Stuart, VP Development, Hydrogen Optimized:

"It is exciting to see representatives of so many organizations join together to advance our shared goal of creating a regional Hydrogen Hub. The participants' strong interest in this initiative, combined with a diverse and impressive level of expertise, gives me confidence that we can turn this vision into a reality."

Brian Milne, Warden, Grey County:

"As we transition to a clean energy future, our region is poised to be on the leading edge. Grey County is excited to be a part of the Grey Bruce Hydrogen Hub and support this innovative and growing sector."

Chris Peabody, Warden, Bruce County:

"Bruce County is excited to find ways to work with both private and public partners to support our businesses through energy transition. Initiatives such as the launch of the Hydrogen Hub for the areas of Bruce and Grey help increase economic prosperity and sustainable growth for our communities."

Ian Boddy, Mayor, City of Owen Sound:

We fully support the Grey Bruce Hydrogen Hub, initiated by Hydrogen Optimized. Carbon-free hydrogen is part of the innovative solution to get to net zero. The launch of the Hub continues to build momentum for Owen Sound's future economy as we focus on clean energy and nuclear isotopes. We look forward to future growth, research, and innovation in these areas."

About Hydrogen Optimized

Hydrogen Optimized Inc., a subsidiary of Key DH Technologies Inc. (KEY), is a private hydrogen technology company that develops and commercializes large-scale green hydrogen production systems. The company's patented high-power RuggedCell™ water electrolysis system incorporates a design that enables green hydrogen plants up to gigawatt scale and low-cost mass manufacturing, and is free of iridium. Through a strategic relationship with global technology leader ABB, which holds a minority interest in KEY, Hydrogen Optimized accesses complementary ABB products and capabilities, including high-power rectifiers. This enables end-to-end integration of green hydrogen projects, from power source to end-use application, strengthening the customer value proposition for the world's largest green hydrogen projects. For more information on Hydrogen Optimized, please visit www.hydrogenoptimized.com.

