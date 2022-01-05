25 Siksika Nation Community Members Begin 2022 with New Digital Skills and Employment Options

Training in the foundations of technology and tech support delivered by the Blackfoot Tech Council and IT industry association CompTIA

SIKSIKA NATION, AB, Jan. 5, 2022 /CNW/ -- Efforts to grow the Siksika First Nation's local information technology (IT) sector and workforce received a boost recently when 25 community members completed training delivered by the Blackfoot Tech Council and CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the information technology (IT) industry and workforce.

Fifteen individuals completed a virtual course centered on CompTIA IT Fundamentals, a pre-career certification that helps learners expand their digital skills, understand foundational IT concepts and gauge their interest in a career in technology. The trainees are now participating in paid practicum placements with Siksika Nation departments to mentor alongside in-house IT experts and put their newfound skills to practice.

The second course involved mentored instruction for 10 local IT and communications specialists on CompTIA A+, the recognized industry standard for establishing a career in IT and the preferred qualifying credential for jobs in technical support and IT operations.

"First Nations people have been innovators in technology for millennia," said Nioksskaistamik Ouray Crowfoot, Chief of Siksika Nation. "This training program, developed and implemented in collaboration with CompTIA, will build the capacity of our Nation to be leaders in present-day information technology and communication, with the aim of creating of a healthy digital ecosystem for Siksika Nation and beyond."

"Combining classroom instruction with on-the-job training and mentorship from an experienced technology professional is a recipe for success because it gives trainees the opportunity to hone their skills and build confidence that they can work in tech," said Mark Plunkett, vice president of the CompTIA Tech Career Academy. "We're grateful for the opportunity to partner with the Blackfoot Tech Council in this important skills building-effort."

Skilled tech talent is needed to accelerate growth in every business and industry. The demand for new technology workers is strong in Alberta and across much of Canada, according to CompTIA's "Canadian Tech Industry and Workforce Trends" report published earlier this year. Hiring activity, as measured by job postings for tech occupations, showed that nearly 10,000 openings were listed by employers in Alberta between January and September 2021.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the estimated 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce. Visit https://www.comptia.org/ .

About the Blackfoot Tech Council

The Blackfoot Tech Council is a Siksika Nation-led initiative that aims to ensure equitable access to information and technology for all Siksika people. The group honours tradition, while evolving and developing new tech to empower the Siksika community and beyond.

