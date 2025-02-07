TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - For the thirteenth consecutive year, several mutual funds managed by TD Asset Management Inc. (TDAM) were recognized at the annual Fundata Canada Inc. (Fundata) FundGrade A+® Awards. A combination of 24 TD Mutual Funds, TD Managed Assets Program portfolios and TD Exchange-Traded Funds (TD ETFs) won in their respective categories at the 2024 awards, announced Thursday, February 6, 2025. This represents the most FundGrade A+® Awards received by investment funds managed by TDAM in a single period.

"We're honoured to receive recognition again this year from Fundata for multiple TD Mutual Funds, TD Managed Assets Program portfolios and TD ETFs across several categories," said David Sykes, Chief Investment Officer, TDAM. "These awards speak to the relentless pursuit of strong performance, focus on quality, and a commitment to investment excellence from our diverse portfolio managers and investment teams, as well as their dedication in seeking to add value and meet the diverse needs of Canadian investors."

The FundGrade A+® Awards recognize Canadian investment fund products that have maintained an exceptional performance rating over the entire previous calendar year, with only around six percent of investment fund products available in Canada receiving the FundGrade A+® rating.

The following TD Mutual Funds, TD Managed Assets Program portfolios and TD ETFs were recognized for providing strong risk-adjusted returns relative to industry peers across one or more performance periods:

Performance for TD Canadian Small-Cap Equity Fund for the period that ended December 31, 2024, is as follows: 26.43% (1 year), 10.44% (3 years), 15.21% (5 years), 9.22% (10 years), and 9.74% (since inception on November 1, 2005). Performance for TD Global Tactical Monthly Income Fund for the period that ended December 31, 2024, is as follows: 20.91% (1 year), 6.05% (3 years), 8.82% (5 years), 7.44 (10 years), and 8.00% (since inception on September 12, 2012). Performance for TD International Index Currency Neutral Fund for the period that ended December 31, 2024, is as follows: 13.24% (1 year), 8.01% (3 years), 8.50% (5 years), 7.62% (10 years), and 3.65% (since inception on November 1, 2000). Performance for TD North American Dividend Fund for the period that ended December 31, 2024, is as follows: 38.94% (1 year), 13.35% (3 years), 13.40% (5 years), 11.99% (10 years), and 8.91% (since inception on January 8, 2007). Performance for TD U.S. Disciplined Equity Alpha Fund for the period that ended December 31, 2024, is as follows: 31.10% (1 year), 13.67% (3 years), 16.71% (5 years), N/A (10 years), and 15.51% (since inception on September 13, 2016). Performance for TD U.S. Monthly Income Fund for the period that ended December 31, 2024, is as follows: 27.80% (1 year), 9.26% (3 years), 10.55% (5 years), 9.96% (10 years), and 11.15% (since inception on September 10, 2013). Performance for TD Canadian Blue Chip Dividend Fund for the period that ended December 31, 2024, is as follows: 17.02% (1 year), 8.81% (3 years), 10.23% (5 years), N/A (10 years), and 9.65% (since inception on April 26, 2016). Performance for TD Canadian Diversified Yield Fund for the period that ended December 31, 2024, is as follows: 24.32% (1 year), 7.26% (3 years), 10.23% (5 years), N/A (10 years), and 9.00% (since inception on April 26, 2016). Performance for TD International Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF for the period that ended December 31, 2024, is as follows: 12.76% (1 year), 7.94% (3 years), 8.45% (5 years), N/A (10 years), and 9.15% (since inception on March 22, 2016). Performance for TD U.S. Equity Index ETF for the period that ended December 31, 2024, is as follows: 35.77% (1 year), 13.06% (3 years), 16.63% (5 years), N/A (10 years), and 15.71% (since inception on March 22, 2016). Performance for TD Managed Aggressive Growth ETF Portfolio for the period that ended December 31, 2024, is as follows: 21.69% (1 year), 8.23% (3 years), N/A (5 years), N/A (10 years), and 9.32% (since inception on January 30, 2020). Performance for TD Managed Balanced Growth ETF Portfolio for the period that ended December 31, 2024, is as follows: 17.14% (1 year), 6.14% (3 years), N/A (5 years), N/A (10 years), and 7.04% (since inception on January 30, 2020). Performance for TD Managed Income ETF Portfolio for the period that ended December 31, 2024, is as follows: 10.74% (1 year), 3.14% (3 years), N/A (5 years), N/A (10 years), and 3.96% (since inception on January 30, 2020). Performance for TD Active Preferred Share ETF for the period that ended December 31, 2024, is as follows: 28.41% (1 year), 4.72% (3 years), 9.66% (5 years), N/A (10 years), and 6.94% (since inception on November 8, 2018). Performance for TD Global Equity Focused Fund for the period that ended December 31, 2024, is as follows: 32.39% (1 year), 10.98% (3 years), 15.82% (5 years), N/A (10 years), and 14.55% (since inception on September 13, 2018). Performance for TD Select Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF for the period that ended December 31, 2024, is as follows: 6.72% (1 year), 2.97% (3 years), 2.84% (5 years), N/A (10 years), and 3.30% (since inception on November 8, 2018). Performance for TD Active Global Enhanced Dividend ETF for the period that ended December 31, 2024, is as follows: 39.26% (1 year), 13.72% (3 years), 16.06% (5 years), N/A (10 years), and 15.55% (since inception on May 3, 2019). Performance for TD Q Canadian Dividend ETF for the period that ended December 31, 2024, is as follows: 25.64% (1 year), 12.77% (3 years), 9.52% (5 years), N/A (10 years), and 10.00% (since inception on November 20, 2019). Performance for TD Q Global Dividend ETF for the period that ended December 31, 2024, is as follows: 23.09% (1 year), 13.20% (3 years), 10.29% (5 years), N/A (10 years), and 10.28% (since inception on November 20, 2019). Performance for TD Q U.S. Small-Mid-Cap Equity ETF for the period that ended December 31, 2024, is as follows: 20.65% (1 year), 12.93% (3 years), 12.17% (5 years), N/A (10 years), and 11.69% (since inception on November 20, 2019). Performance for TD Active Global Equity Growth ETF for the period that ended December 31, 2024, is as follows: 23.87% (1 year), 9.11% (3 years), N/A (5 years), N/A (10 years), and 15.26% (since inception on May 26, 2020). Performance for TD Active Global Infrastructure Equity ETF for the period that ended December 31, 2024, is as follows: 22.79% (1 year), 10.09% (3 years), N/A (5 years), N/A (10 years), and 10.66% (since inception on May 26, 2020). Performance for TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend ETF for the period that ended December 31, 2024, is as follows: 46.86% (1 year), 16.36% (3 years), N/A (5 years), N/A (10 years), and 20.42% (since inception on May 26, 2020). Performance for TD Conservative ETF Portfolio for the period that ended December 31, 2024, is as follows: 9.67% (1 year), 2.48% (3 years), N/A (5 years), N/A (10 years), and 3.65% (since inception on August 11, 2020).

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund and/or exchange- traded fund ("ETF") investments (collectively, "the Funds"). Trailing commissions may be associated with mutual fund investments. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Please read the fund facts or ETF facts and the prospectus, which contain detailed investment information, before investing in the Funds. The Funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or by any other government deposit insurer and are not guaranteed or insured. Their values change frequently. There can be no assurances that a money market fund will be able to maintain its net asset value per unit at a constant amount or that the full amount of your investment will be returned to you. Past performance may not be repeated.

The TD International Index Currency Neutral Fund (the "Fund") is not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR) and/or any trade mark(s) associated with the Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR) or the prices of the Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR) at any time or in any other respect. The Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR) is calculated and published by Solactive AG. Solactive AG uses its best efforts to ensure that the Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR) is calculated correctly. TD U.S. Equity Index ETF is not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Solactive AG Indices and/or any trade mark(s) associated with the Solactive AG Indices or the prices of the Solactive AG Indices at any time or in any other respect. The Solactive AG Indices are calculated and published by Solactive AG. Solactive AG uses its best efforts to ensure that the Solactive AG Indices are calculated correctly.

TD Mutual Funds, TD ETFs and the TD Managed Assets Program portfolios are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank, and are available through authorized dealers.

About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $487 billion in assets. Aggregate statistics under management as of December 31, 2024 for TDAM and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. TDAM operates in Canada and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. operates in the United States. Both entities are affiliates and are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

For further information: Alicia Skrinjar, TD Bank Group, [email protected]