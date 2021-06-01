24 Hours After the Program Launch: Thousands of Black Entrepreneurs Have Already Submitted Their Applications for Funding!

MONTREAL, June 1, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The funding application platform set up by the Federation of African Canadian Economics (FACE) was quite busy following yesterday's announcement of the launch of the Black Entrepreneurship Loan Fund by the Government of Canada.

Indeed, in just 24 hours, FACE received over 1300 funding requests from Black entrepreneurs throughout the country.

« The enthusiasm of entrepreneurs of African descent for taking part in the funding program testifies to the important need, for too long ignored, to have access to capital and funding. For those who questioned the relevance of an adapted, accessible program, today you have your answer. » Tiffany Callender, CEO, FACE

About FACE

The Federation of African Canadian Economics is a coalition of Black-led organizations dedicated to stimulating economic growth and creating generational wealth for Canadians of African Descent. In 2020 FACE was created to address the needs of Black business owners and entrepreneurs who were economically devastated during the pandemic.

The founding organizations included Africa Centre, Black Business Initiative, Black Business and Professional Association, Côte-des-Neiges Black Community Association Inc, and Groupe 3737.

FACE is anchored in the commitment of its founding organization which synthesizes over 100 years of experience diligently serving Black Canadians with respect, integrity and purpose.

