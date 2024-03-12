2361380 Ontario Limited Purchases Shares of Wilmington Capital Management

OAKVILLE, ON, March 12, 2024 /CNW/ - 2361380 Ontario Limited (the "Acquiror") announced that it has today purchased 1,125,000 Class A non-voting shares ("Class A Shares") of Wilmington Capital Management Inc. ("Wilmington") in private transactions from two vendors at $5.30 per share for aggregate consideration of $5,962,500.

The acquired shares represent approximately 9.9% of Wilmington's outstanding Class A Shares. Following the acquisition the Acquiror owns, directly, 3,427,420 Class A Shares which represents approximately 30.3% of the outstanding Class A Shares. The Class A Shares were acquired for investment purposes.

Prior to March 12, 2024, the Acquiror had ownership and control over 2,302,420 Class A Shares and 205,000 Class B voting shares (the "Class B Shares") representing approximately 20.3% of the outstanding Class A Shares and approximately 20.5% of the outstanding Class B Shares.

The Acquiror is a private investment holding company under the control and direction of Ian Cockwell.

Ian Cockwell

194 Front Street

Oakville, On

L6J 1A2

SOURCE 2361380 Ontario Limited