2026 TD Summer Reading Club Returns with Expanded Accessible Formats and Renewed Funding

TORONTO, June 22, 2026 /CNW/ - CNIB, together with the Toronto Public Library, Library and Archives Canada, and TD Bank Group (TD), is thrilled to announce the official launch of the 2026 TD Summer Reading Club (TDSRC), Canada's largest bilingual summer reading program for kids of all ages, interests, and abilities.

Delivered by over 2,200 public libraries across Canada, children and their families are invited to join the TD Summer Reading Club and "get their summer read on" by exploring books from the recommended reads list, tracking their reading progress, collecting reading incentives, and participating in fun activities offered both online and in-person.

With renewed funding from TD, the TD Summer Reading Club will continue to inspire young readers across the country while expanding the availability of accessible formats of the club's recommended reads, online and print elements, and its most popular activities and resources. Developed for children with print disabilities with support from CNIB and the Centre for Equitable Library Access (CELA), these resources include accessible program notebooks, braille kits and activities, and audio recordings of the StoryWalk® and original web comics.

"For children who are blind, Deafblind, or have low vision, reading is just as fundamental as it is for their sighted peers, but access to reading starts with access to the right formats," said Diana Rosales, Senior Director – Total Experience & Beyond Print, CNIB. "For several years, CNIB and CELA, with funding from TD, have worked together to develop and expand the availability of accessible formats for the TD Summer Reading Club, so more children can take part and experience the excitement, confidence, and connection that reading brings."

CNIB remains committed to creating more inclusive reading experiences through programs like the TDSRC to encourage all young readers to develop a lifelong love of reading.

To learn more or register a young reader, please visit your local participating library or tdsummerreadingclub.ca.

To access the Club's "Recommended Reads" titles in accessible formats, including audiobooks, eBooks, and braille, please visit the Centre for Equitable Library Access (CELA) at celalibrary.ca/Kids-Teen-Award#tdsrc.

About CNIB

Founded in 1918, CNIB is a non-profit organization driven to change what it is to be blind today. We deliver innovative programs and powerful advocacy that empower people impacted by blindness to live their dreams and tear down barriers to inclusion. Our work is powered by a network of volunteers, donors, and partners from coast to coast to coast. To learn more about our work and impact, visit cnib.ca.

SOURCE Canadian National Institute for the Blind

Media contact: Karin McArthur, Manager, Marketing and Communications, CNIB, [email protected] | 437-922-7353