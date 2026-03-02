Recognizing the loss prevention leaders who are defining the future of retail security in Canada

TORONTO, March 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Retail Council of Canada (RCC) is pleased to announce the winners of the 2026 Retail Secure Legends Awards. These peer-selected honourees represent the best of the industry: innovative, tireless, and relentless in the fight against retail crime and the push for a safer retail environment for all Canadians.

Winners will be celebrated at an exclusive awards breakfast kicking off RCC's Retail Secure Conference, taking place March 11–12, 2026, at The International Centre in Mississauga, Ontario. The conference brings together senior retail executives, loss prevention professionals, and industry innovators for two days of high-impact programming.

The 2026 Retail Secure Legends Awards winners are:

In-Store Legend category

Leif Albano, Gap Inc., Canada

Emerging Legend category

Jennifer DiCarlo, Sobeys Inc.

Isabelle Godin, Giant Tiger Stores

Nelson Lindquist, lululemon

Azhar Malik, Canadian Tire Corporation

Pardeep Mangat, Best Buy Canada

Devon Rutledge, Gap Inc., Canada

Leadership Legend category

Tullio Baldesarra, TJX Canada (Retired)

Tom Banks, Aritzia

Conor Cox, Holt Renfrew

Andrea Elliot, Moose Knuckles

Joe Esterreicher, Harry Rosen

Dean Henrico, Loblaw Companies Limited

EVENT DETAILS Date: March 11–12, 2026 Time: 7:30 AM – 5:30 PM ET Location: The International Centre, Mississauga, Ontario

About RCC Retail Secure

RCC's Retail Secure Conference is Canada's premier event for retail loss prevention and security professionals. Full conference tickets include access to the Retail Secure Legends Awards breakfast, all mainstage and concurrent sessions, exhibitor floor networking, catered lunch, snacks, and a closing cocktail reception. Awards Breakfast-only tickets are also available. Groups of five or more receive a 20% discount -- making it an ideal opportunity for team development.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for organizations looking to align their brand with excellence in retail security and innovation. To explore sponsorship or to register, visit rccretailsecure.ca.

About Retail Council of Canada

Retail is Canada's largest private-sector employer with over 2.3 million Canadians working in our industry. The sector annually generates over $101 billion in wages and employee benefits. Core retail sales (excluding vehicles and gasoline) were over $532B in 2025. Retail Council of Canada (RCC) members represent more than two-thirds of core retail sales through small, medium, and large retail businesses across the country. This includes 65,000 storefronts including department, grocery, specialty, discount, independent retailers, online merchants and quick service restaurants. Our grocery members alone represent more than 95 per cent of the market in Canada.

Santo Ligotti, VP Marketing & Membership, (416) 274-2956, [email protected]