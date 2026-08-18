2026 Provincial Election: Limited Interventions for Third Parties During the Election Period

QUÉBEC CITY, le 18 août 2026 /CNW/ -- As the provincial election approaches, Élections Québec reminds the public that only persons seeking to be elected may incur election expenses. Third parties -- that is, citizens, organizations and businesses -- may not use their financial resources to attempt to influence the political debate.

The cost of any good or service used during the election period constitutes an election expense if it has a partisan effect or gives positive, neutral or negative visibility to a candidate or political party. However, the Election Act provides for some exceptions to help electors make their choice. For example, a third party may intervene in the media, prepare a program comparison, or hold a public assembly, such as a debate between candidates, provided that certain conditions are met. The Élections Québec website provides information, directives and an explanatory guide with concrete examples on this topic.

Under the Act, a fixed-date general election will be called no later than August 29. If it is not called earlier, the election period will run from August 30 to October 5, 2026.

Taking part in the political debate

The Election Act does not require electors and organizations to remain neutral during the election period. A person, a group or an organization may express a political opinion, provided that doing so does not involve any cost. Indeed, the Act controls expenses, not the messages themselves. To determine whether an intervention involves an expense, all costs incurred to design, produce and disseminate the message must be taken into account.

For example, a person may attempt to influence the electorate by publishing an open letter in a newspaper or posting free content on social media, since the costs associated with these interventions are zero or virtually zero.

The influence of money is limited for the sake of fairness

This control is primarily intended to ensure financial fairness among candidates. It stems from a key measure for the integrity of Québec elections: election expenses are limited to the same amount for all candidates in the same electoral division. They are also limited to the same amount for political parties, based on the number of electors in the electoral divisions where they present candidates.

The control of election expenses also aims to limit the influence of money in politics and to ensure that parties and candidates remain the focus of attention during an election period. Lastly, it meets a transparency objective for the public, since candidates and parties must account for all their election expenses. Élections Québec verifies these expenses after the election.

About Élections Québec

Élections Québec is a neutral and independent agency. Its mission is to ensure the integrity, transparency, and reliability of elections, and to contribute to the vitality of Québec democracy.

In practical terms, the institution organizes provincial elections in cooperation with the returning officers of the 127 electoral divisions. In addition, it designs and offers several democracy education programs; it ensures compliance with the rules on political financing; and it acts as a public prosecutor to ensure compliance with Québec's electoral laws.

Our website includes a section for the media. In addition to our press releases, you will find information on topics of interest to journalists, including the publication of election results and our election glossary.

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SOURCE Élections Québec

Source: Media Relations Department, Élections Québec, 418-644-3320 or 1-888-870-3320, [email protected]