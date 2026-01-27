TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) has announced this year's Paperweight Awards , showcasing the most absurd examples of red tape mismanagement across Canada.

This year's "winner" is the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) for its rollout of the Assessment and Revenue Management (CARM) system. Intended to simplify duties and tax payments, CARM has instead created a confusing, time-consuming portal that disrupts day-to-day operations and adds unnecessary costs for small businesses. The mandatory Release Prior to Payment (RPP) program has compounded the problem, forcing small firms to post security deposits or bonds--requirements designed with large importers in mind. Technical glitches, billing errors, and poor support have left entrepreneurs scrambling to keep goods moving across the border.

"At a time of growing trade tensions, the last thing small importers needed was more red tape," said Michelle Auger, director of trade and marketplace competitiveness at CFIB. "Instead of streamlining trade, CARM has buried small businesses in paperwork and costs. It's a textbook example of how poor design and timing can cripple competitiveness."

Other top offenders include Metro Vancouver's fireplace registry and Quebec's broken Bill 29.

Metro Vancouver's fireplace registry sparks frustration

Residents across Metro Vancouver were forced to register their fireplaces or face fines of up to $500. The registry requires homeowners to provide detailed technical information--such as make, model, and emission rates--and comply with strict bylaws governing what logs can be burned, fire size, and even the type of paper used to start a fire. While intended to improve air quality, the measure adds unnecessary complexity and stress for over 100,000 households and the businesses that service and supply their fireplaces.

"Instead of incentivizing upgrades to cleaner appliances, Metro Vancouver chose a punitive approach that creates confusion and paperwork," said Kalith Nanayakkara, CFIB senior policy analyst for BC. "It's a heavy-handed approach that creates stress instead of solutions."

Quebec's Bill 29: Repair rules gone wrong

Quebec retailers now face impossible documentation requirements under Bill 29, which forces businesses to guarantee access to spare parts, repair services, and maintenance information for every product sold. Failure to comply can result in severe penalties--up to $3,500 per day in administrative fees and $175,000 in criminal fines. For small businesses with limited control over supply chains, these rules are nearly impossible to follow.

"This law was designed without any regard for the realities of small business," said Vincent Paquet, senior policy analyst for Quebec. "It adds crushing administrative and financial burdens that could force some businesses to close."

To learn more, visit cfib.ca/redtape .

About CFIB

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is Canada's largest association of small and medium-sized businesses with 100,000 members across every industry and region. CFIB is dedicated to increasing business owners' chances of success by driving policy change at all levels of government, providing expert advice and tools, and negotiating exclusive savings. Learn more at cfib.ca .

SOURCE Canadian Federation of Independent Business

For media enquiries or interviews, please contact: Dariya Baiguzhiyeva, CFIB, 647-464-2814, [email protected]