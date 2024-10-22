2025 Tech Trends Report: New Insights on IT Investment in AI, Quantum Computing, and Cybersecurity Published by Info-Tech Research Group

In the report, the firm highlights how generative AI has taken center stage, driving the majority of AI investments across industries and revolutionizing customer service, marketing, and software development by making AI-generated interactions nearly indistinguishable from human ones.

"Generative AI is reshaping the AI landscape, becoming a foundational element of AI strategies across industries," says Brian Jackson, principal research director and lead author of the report. "Organizations are rapidly adopting generative AI, and those that embrace it early will gain a significant competitive advantage in the coming years."

Info-Tech's report also emphasizes the growing importance of quantum computing. The firm's research indicates that high-maturity IT organizations, or "transformers," are three times as likely to invest in quantum computing, with 34% planning to adopt quantum solutions by the end of 2025, compared to just 11% of average IT departments. These high-maturity organizations are leading the charge as quantum technologies move from theory into practical, real-world applications.

The firm also highlights that post-quantum cryptography is now a critical priority as organizations prepare for a future where quantum computers could break current encryption methods. Preparing for "Q-day" is crucial for sectors that handle sensitive data, including finance, healthcare, and government.

"Understanding how these technologies evolve is only part of the equation. IT leaders need real-world insights and data to make informed decisions and prepare for the future," explains Jackson. "The 2025 Tech Trends report sheds light on not just the technology but also on how organizations across various industries can adapt and respond to these emerging challenges."

The insights in this report are based on Info-Tech's Future of IT 2025 survey, which gathered responses from nearly 1,000 IT decision-makers globally between March and July 2024. The respondents represent a wide range of industries, including financial services, healthcare, government, media, and technology, from regions including the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia, providing a comprehensive view of how these trends are shaping the future of IT. In addition, the report includes expert interviews and case studies from industry leaders, offering real-world examples of how organizations are navigating these trends.

There are six core technology trends identified by Info-Tech Research Group for 2025:

AI Avatars and Chatbots:

Generative AI is transforming how businesses engage with customers. AI avatars and chatbots are becoming increasingly sophisticated, allowing for seamless user interactions across customer service, marketing, and development platforms. These tools are setting a new standard for enhancing user experiences and improving operational efficiency. Deepfake Defense:

The rise of deepfakes poses a significant threat to organizational security. As deepfake technology becomes more advanced, companies are prioritizing the development of AI-powered detection tools and blockchain-based content authentication methods. These defense mechanisms are crucial in combating fraud , misinformation, and AI-powered cyberattacks, which are increasingly targeting critical sectors. Quantum Advantage:

Quantum computing is progressing from theoretical exploration to practical application. Leading industries are beginning to leverage quantum hardware to solve complex computational problems, making quantum computing a transformative force in sectors such as media, government, and financial services. The potential of quantum computing to unlock new solutions for real-world challenges is driving increased investment. Post-Quantum Cryptography:

As the threat of quantum computers cracking current encryption systems looms, organizations must focus on adopting quantum-resistant cryptographic techniques. Post-quantum cryptography ensures that sensitive data remains secure, even as quantum technology advances. Industries that manage high-value or sensitive data, such as healthcare and finance, are leading efforts to integrate these next-generation encryption methods. Expert Models:

As AI evolves, many organizations are developing custom AI models tailored to their specific needs. These expert models provide a higher level of precision and relevance, enabling businesses to optimize processes, improve data management, and leverage AI capabilities across various departments. This trend is accelerating the democratization of AI within organizations and driving exponential value from AI investments. AI Sovereignty:

As organizations increasingly adopt AI, it's become critical to ensure control over data confidentiality, performance, and cost. The rise of AI sovereignty highlights the need for businesses to take ownership of their AI systems, balancing innovation with governance, compliance, and security. Organizations will need to manage AI performance while protecting sensitive data, ensuring that AI models meet their specific business needs without compromising security or control.

Key Research Insights from Info-Tech's Tech Trends 2025 Report:

Investment in AI Training Hardware: One-third of organizations have already invested in hardware to accelerate AI training, and more than half plan to invest in the near future, reflecting the rising demand for AI infrastructure.

As AI technologies evolve, privacy, security, and cost-effectiveness remain the top factors influencing AI investment decisions. With 65% of survey respondents citing privacy as a primary concern, organizations are balancing AI adoption with governance and control to protect sensitive data.

Info-Tech's Tech Trends 2025 report provides organizations with the strategic guidance they need to future-proof their IT operations. Whether leveraging AI avatars or preparing for quantum computing, the firm advises that IT leaders must act now to stay competitive in the year ahead.

