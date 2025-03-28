TORONTO, March 28, 2025 /CNW/ - CUPANI Metals Corporation ("CUPANI" or the "Company") (CSE: CUPA) updates shareholders regarding the preparations in advance of 2025 exploration season.

2025 fieldwork will consist mainly of heliborne exploration programs including geological, geochemical and geophysical surveys, as well as the drilling and possibly trenching programs. The company has entered into contract with Kintavar Exploration Inc. for additional staff and for camp operations. Several drilling contractors have been contacted of whom four have submitted bids based upon 4,000 meters initial phase drilling.

Concerning the permit applications required for the upcoming fieldwork, Cupani received last week the approval from the Kativik Regional Government (KRG) for its planned 2025-2026 fieldwork program inclusive of trenching and drilling. This authorization is part of Quebec's ATI permit process, which is currently in the consultation phase with local communities, including the Naskapi Nation. A meeting between Cupani and the Naskapi representatives occurred in early February as part of the ATI process, in which the planned work was reviewed by all parties.

An application for the forest intervention permit was submitted weeks ago. The ATI and forest intervention permits are expected to be issued in the upcoming weeks. The permits for additional exploration camp sites are also being reviewed by the government, including an application for the lease to acquire the Retty camp.

The exploration work assessment report of 2024 has been completed along with compilation of all historical data available to the company this winter. Past work has been summarized and updated to 2024, which allows the readers an accurate overview of the Blue Lake project. This report will be filed shortly to the MRNF and will be available on SIGÉOM and on Cupani's website in the next weeks.

About CUPANI

CUPANI Metals Corp. provides shareholders with long-term capital growth exposure by investing in mineral exploration properties and other assets. The Company is listed on the CSE under the symbol "CUPA". To learn more about the Company please visit http://www.CUPANImetals.com

Forward-Looking Information

Forward-Looking Statement (Safe Harbor Statement): This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "expect", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "predict", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, conditions in the equity financing markets, stock market volatility, unquantifiable risks related to government actions and interventions, the termination of any agreement, changes in laws or permitting requirements, failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals as well as those risks identified in the Company's annual Management Discussion & Analysis. Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward-looking statements in this press release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company's future operations. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

