OTTAWA, UNCEDED ALGONQUIN ANISHINAABE TERRITORY, ON, Sept. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, we celebrate the outstanding leadership of Vernon Lewis of Onion Lake Cree Nation in Saskatchewan and Craig Casimel and Peter Luggi of Stellat'en First Nation in British Columbia, the 2025 recipients of the National First Nations Water Leadership Award.

This award highlights the critical role of water leadership in supporting the health and well-being of First Nations communities. By honouring champions of clean and safe drinking water, the award raises awareness of ongoing efforts in water stewardship and the importance of sustainable solutions for future generations.

Vernon Lewis will be honoured at the Saskatchewan First Nations Water Association's annual conference in Saskatoon tonight. The team award will be presented to Craig Casimel and Peter Luggi at the 16th Annual British Columbia & Yukon First Nation Water & Wastewater Operational Excellence event on October 8. These recipients exemplify the spirit of the award through their dedication to water stewardship, community empowerment, and long-term infrastructure solutions.

Honouring Water Champions

Vernon Lewis: Knowledge and Commitment

Vernon Lewis, a senior Water Treatment Operator and member of Onion Lake Cree Nation's infrastructure team, has exceeded all criteria for the National First Nations Water Leadership Award through his exceptional leadership, technical expertise, and mentorship.

A dedicated mentor and Knowledge Keeper, Vernon works with students through hands-on learning, encouraging critical thinking and system-level understanding. His efforts are creating real career pathways for local youth. Despite his seniority, Vernon remains actively involved in day-to-day operations, earning deep respect across teams. He also played a central role in developing Onion Lake Cree Nation's Source Water Protection Plan, where both expert and community input were central to the process. Whether working with engineers, academic partners, government agencies, or his own community, Vernon brings people together with a shared goal: protecting water for future generations.

Craig Casimel & Peter Luggi: Transforming Water Management

In 2018, Craig Casimel and Peter Luggi of Stellat'en First Nation were deeply involved in the feasibility study for the community's water plant. Their leadership and dedication have continued ever since, earning them the 2025 team award.

Craig and Peter played a critical role in bringing key parties together for the construction of the plant, upgraded their certifications and training to meet the demands of the new system, and have operated the plant for the past seven years. They maintain clear communication with the community and Chief and Council regarding the state of potable water.

As the only two community members certified to operate the water plant, Peter and Craig fill a vital gap. Their work has modernized Stellat'en First Nation's water management, ensuring a safe, consistent water supply and transforming what was once a major community concern into a resolved issue. As their nominator noted, "Water used to be a problem in the community—and because of the work and training undertaken by Peter and Craig, it no longer is."

Nominations for the 2026 National First Nations Water Leadership Award

Nominations for the 2026 National First Nations Water Leadership Award will be accepted from January 2026 to April 2026. More details, including eligibility criteria and online nomination form, are available on Indigenous Services Canada's website.

Quotes

"Things are moving fast these days, and the future of water treatment is getting more and more advanced, so it's important for young people to step up and take the lead. I really enjoy helping train young people in my community and keeping them aware of what's going on—they're the future, and we need to support them."

Vernon Lewis – Senior Water Treatment Operator, Onion Lake Cree Nation

Recipient of the 2025 National First Nations Water Leadership Award

"It is an honour to receive this award, and I would like to acknowledge the other nominees for all their time and efforts. The award is a combination of many people's efforts, including our trainees Christian Louis, Don Gagnon, and Dwayne Casimel, a new team member who back us up when we can't be there. Lastly our Circuit Riders Barney Stewart and Dave Spalding who provide the technical support and hands-on training so our systems operate correctly.

Providing clean and safe drinking water means a lot for our community. Looking at other First Nations and their lack of drinking water should be the focus for the rest of us. We all deserve to have safe drinking water as it plays a big role in our overall health. Thank you again for this award and hopefully Canada as a Nation moves forward to provide clean water to those who really need it."

Craig Casimel – Water Management Team, Stellat'en First Nation

Recipient of the 2025 National First Nations Water Leadership Award

"The award is quite an accomplishment for our First Nation. It's an honour to receive this award, and it goes way back to the days in residential school where over 90% of SFN members are survivors. It's been an honour to share this award with Craig, Dwayne and the support team of Christian and Don. There are many others like Ed Attridge who filled out this application, and others have moved on or not with us like Elvis Jack who passed away last year. The work involves being thorough and triple checking all that is being done. The efforts to keep our reserve clean and provide services such as water or clear walkways in the winter is on-going. Stellaquo has evolved into a very beautiful place to call home."

Peter Luggi – Water Management Team, Stellat'en First Nation

Recipient of the 2025 National First Nation Water Leadership Award

"Vernon, Peter, and Craig embody the spirit of leadership that drives real change in First Nations communities. Their dedication is not only focused on access to clean water, but also on empowering youth, restoring trust, and protecting future generations. This Award honours their commitment, but it's their everyday actions that truly inspire. These water champions remind us that reconciliation is built through Indigenous-led solutions, community collaboration, and the shared belief that safe drinking water is a right—not a privilege—for every First Nation across the country."

The Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty

Minister of Indigenous Services

Quick facts

The recipients will receive a trophy and a piece of Indigenous artwork, and all nominees will receive a pin designed by an Indigenous company.

48 nominations were received for the 2025 National First Nations Water Leadership Award.

Nominees are First Nations individuals, community members or leaders, or First Nations organizations, teams or communities.

Nominations are reviewed by an advisory committee of First Nations organizations and past winners.

Associated links

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous Peoples in Canada:

X: @GCIndigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenous

Instagram: @gcindigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenousHealth

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.isc.gc.ca/RSS.

SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

For more information, media may contact: Livi McElrea, Press Secretary and Issues Manager, Office of the Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services, [email protected]; Media Relations, Indigenous Services Canada, [email protected]