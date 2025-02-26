2025 Innovation Unlocked - Spin Master Imagines the Future of Fun with Toys and Trends To Inspire Kids and Families Globally

"At Spin Master, we've earned a reputation as an imagination company, celebrated for disruptive innovation that transforms the way kids play," said Doug Wadleigh, Spin Master's President of Toys. "This year stands out as one of our most remarkable yet, blending cutting-edge technology and fresh ideas with what's trending in pop culture across our portfolio of evergreen brands and incredible licensed toy properties. With highly anticipated theatrical moments and inspiring innovations, it's an exciting time to be redefining the possibilities of play!"

Spin Master rounds up its five top toy trends and a portfolio of new launches to chart the future of fun.

TRANSFORMAGINATION

Transformation meets imagination with these toys that encapsulate the magic of the unexpected —whether it's shape-shifting figures or surprise reveals.

Stack'd Heishi™ Bracelet Studio It's as easy as stack, string and snap. Pick your beads with the quick and easy beading pen, then string it all together and finish with the impressive self clasp feature that snaps the bracelet right onto your wrist. Create up to 15 bracelets to achieve the ultimate stacked look. (Fall 2025; $19.99 ; Age 7+).

Kinetic Sand® Splash™ Starter Case Spark imagination and excitement as kids stretch, squish and create with sand that magically changes color in water! The Starter Case includes 6oz of blue Splash Sand, a rake, two molds and an enclosed play space. Dip the characters in cold water and watch the sand transform to blue, then set in warm water to change back to white. (Spring 2025; $14.99 ; Age 3+).

Monster Jam® Smash & Bash 1:15 GraveDigger™ RC Just like the trucks at Monster Jam live shows, the all-new Smash & Bash can crash into obstacles, but then watch in awe as it repairs itself with the just the touch of a button. This fully functional RC can be driven both in its original state and in crash mode, and can perform all kinds of stunts, including a wheelie. (Fall 2025; $49.99 ; Age 4+).



STAR OF THE SHOW

The magic of storytelling meets the imaginative world of play with this cast of 2025 heroes, heroines, icons and mythical creatures that are brimming with playtime potential.

Dance with Me Dora Learn to dance from Dora as she dances and twirls with the push of her flower buttons on her shoes. This 12" doll comes with two vibrant interchangeable skirts and two barrettes that Dora and your child can wear and share. Featuring bilingual (English and Spanish) songs and phrases from the beloved show, the Dance with Me Dora doll also comes with an exclusive collector's card. (Fall 2025; $49.99 ; Age 3+).

How to Train Your Dragon Ultimate Plasma Blast Toothless Universal Pictures' live action reimagining of the beloved animated film How to Train Your Dragon will mean all new play experiences with Spin Master's toy collection that includes elements of flight, interactivity and theatrical realism including Ultimate Plasma Blast Toothless . Boasting an impressive 26-inch wingspan, Toothless' iconic authenticity and dynamic action is captured with lights, sounds, an articulated head, legs and wings. (Spring 2025; $29.99 ; Age 4+).

Jurassic World Bitzee™ Jurassic World will enter the Bitzee -verse, bridging the physical and the digital in an exciting and interactive way. With a pod shaped like a T-Rex skull , Jurassic World Bitzee prompts you to dig for fossils, hatch eggs, and grow 25 dinosaur characters from adorable babies to ferocious adults. You can even wirelessly connect two pods to battle or trade with friends! (Fall 2025; SRP $34.99 ; Age 5+).



PLAY WITH PAY OFF

These toys captivate kids with engaging play while building essential skills. They prove that learning doesn't have to feel like work— it can be pure joy.

Ms. Rachel™ Potty Time with Bean Bear Join Ms. Rachel's friend Bean, an adorable teddy bear plush, as he learns potty skills using his own play toilet with reversible flap for #1 and #2. The set includes play toilet paper, a detachable diaper, and felt accessories like a banana, sippy cup, and soap to encourage fine motor skill development. The accompanying visual chart guides little ones through potty steps and comes with a sticker sheet. (Spring 2025; $24.99 ; Age 18 months+).

Melissa & Doug® Blockables™ Town Play Set Snap together blocks and strengthen those fine motor skills while creating a fun neighborhood playground with 73 pieces including blocks, connectors and figures. Create a swing, rocker, carousel, vehicles, and pets, or whatever your imagination desires. Packaging folds out to double as a play space; pieces store in box with handle for easy cleanup and portability. (Spring 2025; $39.99 ; Ages 2+).

Rubik's® Cube Pulse™ Cube The Rubik's Pulse Cube challenges you to solve the Cube before it's lights out! To play, press the center tile to light up this innovative Cube. The lights will begin to flash as you work to solve the puzzle, increasing in speed as the one-minute timer runs out. If players need more time, just press the center tile again to solve for another minute! (Fall 2025; $19.99 ; Age 8+).



MICRO MOMENTS

Tucked in between the big holidays are a trove of micro moments ready to be celebrated and infused with fun.

National Unicorn Day ( April 9 ) – Gather to celebrate the mythical creatures and let a little magic in by hosting a Unicorn Academy™ premiere party as an all-new special drops on Netflix. In the 60-minute special entitled Legendary Summer, the students are faced with the threat of the unicorns losing their powers and the world's magic being at stake.

Gather to celebrate the mythical creatures and let a little magic in by hosting a Unicorn Academy™ premiere party as an all-new special drops on Netflix. In the 60-minute special entitled Legendary Summer, the students are faced with the threat of the unicorns losing their powers and the world's magic being at stake. International Harry Potter Day ( May 2 ) - Embody the magic of Harry Potter on his special day with the Spectacular Spell Wand. Wave the wand and pretend to cast your favorite spells and watch as it magically comes to life with its sparkle effect out of the tip of the wand, and 40 seconds of sounds from the movies. (Spring 2025; $19.99 ; Age 6+).

Embody the magic of on his special day with the Wave the wand and pretend to cast your favorite spells and watch as it magically comes to life with its sparkle effect out of the tip of the wand, and 40 seconds of sounds from the movies. (Spring 2025; ; Age 6+). Batman Day ( September 20 ) – Honor Batman's legacy with the all-new Batman Retro Collection available exclusively at Target. Own a slice of superhero nostalgia that's as compelling as the films themselves. First up, an ode to Batman Forever with 5-inch figures that embody the spirit and style of the iconic film's characters Batman ( Val Kilmer ), Robin ( Chris O'Donnell ), Two Face ( Tommy Lee Jones ) and The Riddler ( Jim Carrey ). Crafted for collectors and fans alike, these figures come in specially designed retro packaging. (Spring 2025; SRP $8.99 ; Age 4+).

APPETITE FOR FUN

These favorite-snack inspired toys are the exception to the 'don't play with your food' rule, that will get kids craving the creativity, imaginative play and just plain silliness.

Kinetic Sand® SquishPizza™ Playset Create the squishiest pizza pies with Kinetic Sand SquishPizza - just press, squish and slice. Make it classic or make it wacky with 1 lb of Kinetic Sand across four colors, 6 tools to mold, decorate and customize your rising creations and a pizza-themed case that does double duty as both a play space and storage. (Fall 2025; $19.99 ; Age 3+).

Cheeky Chonks™ Plush These adorable hilarious plush pals give a satisfying squish with every squeeze, making them a fun, sensory play experience. From Bubble Bootea™ to Cheeky O's™, the food-forward plushies start with one uniquely cheeky design and then flip inside-out to reveal another. Behind every smile is a secret – flip and squish over and over again. (Spring 2025; $9.99 ; Age 4+).

Melissa & Doug® WaterWOW! TM Scented Fruit & Treats The popular paint-with-water coloring book is now available with scents that are released as you color with water. With Fruit or Treats versions to choose from these no mess, reusable pages are filled with delectable search and find activities. (Spring 2025; SRP $9.99 ; Ages 3+).



About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences through its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With distribution in over 100 countries, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Hatchimals®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Melissa & Doug®, Rubik's® Cube and GUND®, and is the global toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool franchise PAW Patrol, and numerous other original shows, short-form series and feature films. The Company has an established presence in digital games, anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, offering open-ended and creative game and educational play in digital environments. Through Spin Master Ventures, the Company makes minority investments globally in emerging companies and start-ups. With 29 offices spanning nearly 20 countries, Spin Master employs close to 3,000 team members globally. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow-on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

SOURCE Spin Master Corp.

Media Contact: Tammy Smitham, VP Communications, [email protected]