2025 IIHF World Junior Championship live on SiriusXM Canada

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - SiriusXM Canada, the country's leading audio entertainment company, today announced that coverage of the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, hosted in Ottawa, will air live on SiriusXM. In partnership with host radio broadcaster TSN Radio, SiriusXM subscribers can access all Team Canada and Team US games, plus the Quarter-Final, Semi Final, and Gold Medal Game on Canada Talks (ch. 167) and SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™ (ch. 91). Games start Thursday, December 26.

Listeners can kick off the action with the World Juniors' Preview Show, starting December 24 at 6pm ET and December 26 at 12pm ET with prospects analysts Shane Malloy and Brad Allen. Daily coverage and analysis will be provided by Scott Laughlin and Gord Stellick, hosts of SiriusXM's NHL Morning Skate, along with SiriusXM's Steve Kouleas, Anthony Stewart and Mike Johnson.

"We are thrilled to once again offer our subscribers access to every Team Canada game, plus every Team US game and more from the World Juniors," said Michelle Mearns, Senior Vice President, Programming & Operations, SiriusXM Canada. "Wherever they are, fans can stay connected to the games and be a part of the action as the country cheers on the next generation of top players."

Coverage of the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship is part of SiriusXM's comprehensive lineup of nearly every major sport, including NHL, NFL, NASCAR, MLB, NBA, PGA, CFL and more.

For more information and a full schedule of games, visit siriusxm.ca/worldjuniors.

SiriusXM Canada contact: Jennifer Charlebois, Senior Manager, Communications, 416-528-6678, [email protected]