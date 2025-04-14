VANCOUVER, BC, April 14, 2025 /CNW/ - CPHR Canada is sharing its workplace priorities with the main federal political parties in the hopes of encouraging them to make concrete commitments about labour and employment issues prior to the election on April 28.

2025 federal election: CPHR Canada published a position paper today identifying 10 priority actions that would help create an innovative and productive economy, a qualified and available workforce, and healthy, supportive and inclusive workplaces. (CNW Group/CPHR Canada / CRHA Canada)

"Workplaces are currently grappling with a lot of uncertainty and turbulence. Due to labour productivity challenges, new trade tensions with the United States, and other factors such as the ongoing labour shortage outside large urban centres and in certain sectors, many workers and their managers are experiencing high levels of stress and anxiety at work. To help the affected workplaces address these challenges, the next federal government will need to take sustained, sensible action," explains Philippe de Villiers, CPHR, Chair of CPHR Canada's Board of Directors.

As a contribution to this discussion, CPHR Canada published a position paper today identifying 10 priority actions that would help create an innovative and productive economy, a qualified and available workforce, and healthy, supportive and inclusive workplaces.

An innovative and productive economy

1. Encourage greater productivity by supporting technological change (for example, deploying AI) and developing digital skills

2. Improve artificial intelligence regulation by resuming the legislative process for Bill C-27, which enacts the Artificial Intelligence and Data Act

A future-proof workforce: skills and availability

3. Adapt the Employment Insurance Program's income and training support measures to the changing economic conditions that are affecting the workforce and employers

4. Reduce the barriers to workforce mobility

5. Facilitate the integration and retention of workers from underrepresented groups in Canadian workplaces, including experienced workers

6. Immigration: Maintain access to international talent

Healthy, supportive and inclusive workplaces

7. Harassment and violence: Improve investigative skills and enhance support for employers and the workforce

8. Pay transparency: Draw inspiration from best practices to implement federal legislation

9. Employment Equity Act: Review the law to reflect the findings of the 2024 consultation and increase the number of resources to support the bodies that have to implement it

10. Psychological health and safety in the workplace: Further promote the National Standard of the Mental Health Commission of Canada and provide employers with support for its implementation

"The quality of a country's human resources is the key determinant of its competitiveness and long-term prosperity. Together with the next Canadian government and other stakeholders, the HR Profession hopes to continue creating workplaces that balance business success and employee well-being."

Read the full document on CPHR Canada's website.

About CPHR Canada

CPHR Canada represents 31,000 members of the Human Resources Profession across nine provinces and three territories in Canada. Established in 1994, CPHR Canada is the national voice on the enhancement and promotion of the HR Profession. With an established and credible designation and collaboration on national issues, we are proactively positioning the national human resources agenda in Canada and representing the Canadian HR Profession with HR Associations around the world.

