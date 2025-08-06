2025 CALIFORNIA FRESH FIG SEASON IS OFFICIALLY UNDERWAY

MADERA, Calif., Aug. 6, 2025 /CNW/ -- Cooler temperatures this July caused a later start to the California Fresh Fig season but the 2025 main harvest is now officially underway. Due to new acres planted to meet a growing demand and a very healthy crop, the fruit will be beautiful and plentiful well into the fall, according to the California Fresh Fig Growers Association.

Five Cailfornia fresh fig varieties now available for the 2025 season. NEW! Emerald fig variety only available from California.

"It was another good off season without drought and fires," says Karla Stockli, Chief Executive Officer of the California Fresh Fig Growers Association. "California fig orchards are thriving and delivering plump and delicious fruit, including a new variety!"

The "Emerald" is similar to the beloved Calimyrna, which has been phased out over the years and is no longer grown in California. However, the Emerald has a similar shape, color and flavor and is a self-pollinating fruit. Enthusiasm for the Emerald from the retail community is very high.

In California, there are now five primary varieties of fresh figs offering unique flavor notes:

NEW! Emerald. Light green skin with creamy, crème brulee-like flavor.

Light green skin with creamy, crème brulee-like flavor. Mission . Purple and black skin with deep earthy flavor.

. Purple and black skin with deep earthy flavor. Brown Turkey . Light purple to black skin with robust flavor.

. Light purple to black skin with robust flavor. Sierra . Light-colored skin with a fresh, sweet flavor.

. Light-colored skin with a fresh, sweet flavor. Tiger. Light yellow color with unique dark green stripes and a bright red-purple interior fruit with fruity, raspberry, citrus flavor.

California Fresh Fig growers are extremely optimistic about the this year's main crop following a very successful breba crop, this year's first crop, which delivered the first Mission figs of the season May-June. Additional varieties are now available and will continue to become available through November. A comparable size crop to last year's nearly 10 million pounds will be harvested in 2025.

While California Fresh Figs are available seasonally, California Dried Figs are a year-round staple, offering the same nutrition and taste benefits. Substitute dried figs for fresh in salads, sandwiches, pizzas, sauces, and more, to enjoy California Figs throughout the year.

For recipes and more information, visit CaliforniaFigs.com.

About the California Fig Advisory Board and the California Fresh Fig Growers Association

The California Fig Advisory Board and California Fresh Fig Growers Association promote awareness and the use of California-produced dried and fresh figs domestically and internationally. California fig growers, processors and marketers fund the activities of the industry.

