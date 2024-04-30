The prize now recognizes 30 contemporary visual artists with prize money rising to $465,000

OTTAWA, ON, April 30, 2024 /CNW/ - The National Gallery of Canada (NGC) and the Sobey Art Foundation (SAF) today announced the 30 artists longlisted for the 2024 Sobey Art Award, Canada's preeminent contemporary visuals arts award. This year, Circumpolar was added as a sixth nomination region, increasing representation from across the country. Prize money now totals $465,000. Funded by the Sobey Art Foundation , this is the richest award in visual arts in the country and one of the most generous in the world.

The 2024 Sobey Art Award longlisted artists are:

Circumpolar

Eldred Allen

Casey Koyczan

Taqralik Partridge

Jason Sikoak

Jessica Winters

Pacific

Judy Chartrand

Sara Cwynar

Barry Doupé

Zoe Kreye

Peter Morin

Prairies

Erica Eyres

Audie Murray

Marigold Santos

Rhayne Vermette

Aikaterini Zegeye-Gebrehiwot

Ontario

June Clark

Sameer Farooq

Timothy Yanick Hunter

Oluseye Ogunlesi

Chrysanne Stathacos

Quebec

Chun Hua Catherine Dong

Miles Greenberg

Frances Adair Mckenzie

Eve Tagny

Nico Williams

Atlantic

Carrie Allison

Rémi Belliveau

Séamus Gallagher

Mathieu Léger

Lucas Morneau

"Congratulations to all 30 artists longlisted for the 2024 Sobey Art Award. The longlist is an exciting moment to celebrate and appreciate a wide range of artistic perspectives from the nomination process, which yet again received incredibly strong applications," said Jonathan Shaughnessy, Director, Curatorial Initiatives, NGC, and Chair of the 2024 Sobey Award Jury. "We are grateful to the Sobey Art Foundation for increasing their annual support to introduce the Circumpolar region, thereby enabling us to recognize and learn from five more innovative artistic voices."



"On behalf of the Sobey Art Award Foundation, our warmest congratulations to each of the deserving artists selected for the 2024 longlist," said Bernard Doucet, Executive Director of the Sobey Art Foundation. "Each year, we look forward to the Sobey Art Award longlist as an incredible way to gain insight into Canada's contemporary cultural makeup. The addition of five artists with a dedicated Circumpolar region brings even more awareness to our country's great diversity and, in equal measure, our shared experiences. Together with the National Gallery of Canada, we are very proud of this year's changes to the award and pleased to be furthering our mission to propel Canadian contemporary art to national and international audiences."

The 2024 Sobey Art Award shortlist and the names of the jury members will be announced on June 11, 2024.

Works by the six shortlisted artists will be featured in a special exhibition at the NGC from October 4, 2024, to March 16, 2025. The winner will be announced on November 9, 2024, during an evening celebration at the Gallery.

For more information on the 2024 longlisted artists, please visit: https://www.gallery.ca/whats-on/sobey-art-award

About the Sobey Art Award

The Sobey Art Award (SAA) is Canada's preeminent prize for Canadian contemporary visual artists. Created in 2002 with funding from the Sobey Art Foundation (SAF), the SAA has helped to propel the careers of artists through financial support and recognition in Canada and beyond. The SAA has been jointly administered by the National Gallery of Canada (NGC) and SAF since 2016.

The past winners of the Sobey Art Award are: Brian Jungen (2002), Jean-Pierre Gauthier (2004), Annie Pootoogook (2006), Michel de Broin (2007), Tim Lee (2008), David Altmejd (2009), Daniel Barrow (2010), Daniel Young and Christian Giroux (2011), Raphaëlle de Groot (2012), Duane Linklater (2013), Nadia Myre (2014), Abbas Akhavan (2015), Jeremy Shaw (2016), Ursula Johnson (2017), Kapwani Kiwanga (2018), Stephanie Comilang (2019), Laakkuluk Williamson Bathory (2021), Divya Mehra (2022) and Kablusiak (2023).

About the Sobey Art Foundation

The Sobey Art Foundation was established in 1981 by the late Frank H. Sobey who was a dedicated collector of Canadian art. The Sobey Art Award was founded in 2002 as privately funded prizes for Canadian contemporary visual artists. The award aims to promote new developments in contemporary visual art and attract national and international attention to Canadian artists.

About the National Gallery of Canada

Ankosé – Everything is Connected – Tout est relié

The National Gallery of Canada (NGC) is dedicated to amplifying voices through art and extending the reach and breadth of its collection, exhibitions program, and public activities to represent all Canadians, while centring Indigenous ways of knowing and being. Ankosé—an Anishinaabemowin word that means "everything is connected"—reflects the Gallery's mission to create dynamic experiences that open hearts and minds, and allow for new ways of seeing ourselves, one another, and our diverse histories, through the visual arts. NGC is home to a rich contemporary Indigenous international art collection, as well as important collections of historical and contemporary Canadian and European art from the 14th to the 21st century. Founded in 1880, NGC has played a key role in Canadian culture for more than 140 years. For more information, visit gallery.ca.

