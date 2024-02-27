ST-HYACINTHE, QC, Feb. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - After an all-time low in 2020, due to the pandemic, the number of weddings in 2024 is expected to return to a pace of growth heavily affected by the pandemic, which caused the number of unions in Quebec to drop by half. Traditionally around 22,000, the number fell to 11,350 and 14,700 in 2020 and 2021 respectively, before slowly returning to a cruising speed of 22,850 in 2022, with significant growth in 2023.

"The wedding industry should complete a certain catch-up in 2024, with a forecast of almost 28,000 unions, while inquiries and orders taken in January and February point to a return to growth in all sectors of the industry," according to Cassandra Bourret, President of Saint-Hyacinthe's Boutique Champagne, one of the few companies in the sector to offer the possibility of custom-made creations for each of its customers, entirely made in Quebec by professional stylists, designers and seamstresses.

The post-pandemic cycle, which has enabled the industry to generate a business volume of around $700 million in Quebec and $4G S in Canada as a whole in 2022, would pave the way, according to the trends observed, for revenues of $750 million, thus relegating to the past the losses of nearly $258 million in 2020 for the wedding dress, event organization, catering and reception, hotel, photography and other specialty sectors. "The 2024 trends for personalized weddings, unique experiences in every respect, and simplified management of the legitimate stress associated with a nuptial event are all pointing to a return to growth in the wedding dress industry," said Ms. Bourret, and will enable Quebec artisans to stand out from the $300G global competition. She reminded us that doing business with La Boutique Champagne is a unique and original customer experience that is proactive, private, adapted and respectful of our customers' needs, whether it's a wedding gown, an evening gown, a graduation gown, a recognition gala or anything else. Whether you're looking to buy or rent.

For Ms. Bourret, La Boutique Champagne offers first-rate added value by agreeing to take back, on consignment, for resale in the boutique, one of the boutique's creations should a customer wish to dispose of her wedding gown after the event.

This is one of the commitments of La Boutique Champagne, which in recent years has recorded a satisfaction index of just over 95%, based on customer surveys that clearly demonstrate that this satisfaction rate reflects a commercial reality that can unfortunately, and exceptionally, give way to the expression of any dissatisfaction relating to the appearance, design subtleties or style of a proposal.

La Boutique Champagne never lets its customers down: if ever a dissatisfaction is expressed in the course of customer-designer communication, and the boutique is implicated, the company will systematically endeavour to make the agreed and useful adjustments at its own expense, in the pursuit of full customer satisfaction. "Our hundreds of customers over the last few years can testify to this," concludes Ms. Bourret.

