2024 NCAA® Division I Men's and Women's Basketball Championships air on SiriusXM Canada

Listeners nationwide get men's and women's tournament games in-car and streaming on the SiriusXM app

SiriusXM app to feature dedicated March Madness® hub for easy access to live and upcoming games, tournament-related interviews, analysis and more

Mike Krzyzewski will host his SiriusXM show,

"Basketball and Beyond with Coach K," twice a week during the tournament

TORONTO, March 14, 2024 /CNW/ - SiriusXM Canada will offer listeners nationwide extensive coverage of NCAA® March Madness®, carrying live play-by-play of the entire 2024 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship, as well as live play-by-play coverage of the NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Championship from the Sweet 16 through the Women's Final Four®.

From the First Four® on March 19-20 through the Men's Final Four® and National Championship game on April 6 and 8 in Phoenix, SiriusXM listeners will have access to every game - from the tip to the final buzzer - of the 2024 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship.

For the NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Championship games, SiriusXM will also air live play-by-play of every game from regional play, March 29-April 1, through the Women's Final Four, to be played April 5 and 7 in Cleveland, plus select early round matchups.

All of the Men's NCAA Tournament game broadcasts, and the Women's NCAA Tournament game broadcasts from the Sweet 16 through the National Championship, are provided to SiriusXM by Westwood One, the official network audio partner of the NCAA.

SiriusXM listeners nationwide can access tournament coverage and analysis across Mad Dog Sports Radio (channel 82), SiriusXM College Sports Radio (channel 84), and CBS Sports Radio (channel 158) both in-car and streaming on the SiriusXM app. SiriusXM's new and improved app will feature a special page dedicated to March Madness®, making it easy for listeners to access live and upcoming games, tournament-related interviews, analysis and more.

Tournament matchups and SiriusXM channel assignments will be available at siriusxm.ca/sports starting Monday, March 18.

Beyond the action on the court, fans will also get the most in-depth expert analysis leading up to and throughout the tournament on SiriusXM's multiple sports talk channels.

Selection Sunday®

On Selection Sunday®, March 17, SiriusXM listeners will get up-to-the-moment coverage as tournament teams and first round matchups are announced:

On Mad Dog Sports Radio (SiriusXM channel 82), Chris "Mad Dog" Russo and Steve Torre will host special Selection Sunday coverage live from 5 – 9 pm ET .

will host special Selection Sunday coverage live from 5 – . SiriusXM College Sports Radio (SiriusXM channel 84) will air Selection Sunday specials from 5 – 11 pm ET . At 5 pm ET , Kris Budden and Sean Farnham will host coverage of the men's bracket reveal, then Chris Plank and Nicole Auerbach will take over as the women's bracket is announced at 8 pm ET .

. At , and will host coverage of the men's bracket reveal, then and will take over as the women's bracket is announced at . The official NCAA Tournament Selection Show produced by Westwood One will air on CBS Sports Radio (SiriusXM channel 158) from 6 – 9 pm ET . Hosts Jason Horowitz , PJ Carlesimo and Debbie Antonelli will cover the reveal of both the men's and women's tournament brackets.

. Hosts , PJ Carlesimo and will cover the reveal of both the men's and women's tournament brackets. SportsGrid Radio (SiriusXM channel 159) will also be live on Selection Sunday from 7-10 pm ET , with Ben Stevens and "Coach" James Young hosting.

Basketball and Beyond with Coach K

Hall of Famer and five-time national champion former head coach of the Duke Blue Devils Mike Krzyzewski will host his SiriusXM show, Basketball and Beyond with Coach K, twice a week during the tournament run on the SiriusXM College Sports Radio channel and on the SiriusXM app. Coach K will share his insight into what teams face as they prepare to play on college basketball's biggest stage, and react to performances by players and teams as they advance through the bracket.

Final Four® Special Programming

SiriusXM will also have live programming airing from both the Men's and Women's Final Four cities, with pregame shows on location in Phoenix and Cleveland, as well as live coverage of the Naismith Awards Brunch, where the Women's and Men's Player of the Year, Coach of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year awards are announced.

Throughout the tournament, SiriusXM's sports channels will offer daily expert analysis from former players, coaches and other college sports insiders. These channels will be a place for fans to call in and discuss the performances of their favourite teams and conferences.

NCAA, March Madness, First Four, Final Four and Selection Sunday are trademarks of the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

