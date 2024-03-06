Pair of Kia SUVs Excel in Meeting Tougher 2024 IIHS Requirements

Telluride secures highest honor from IIHS for second consecutive year, maintaining TSP+ designation earned in 2023

IRVINE, Calif., March 6, 2024 /CNW/ - The 2024 Kia Telluride has achieved the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's (IIHS) TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) rating, while the 2024 Sportage earned the TOP SAFETY PICK (TSP) rating. According to the IIHS, the two SUVs were deemed as "offering the highest level of protection for both vehicle and occupants and vulnerable road users."

Following the IIHS's strengthened requirements in 2023, the agency again toughened its criteria for 2024 to offer better protection for back-seat passengers and improved pedestrian crash avoidance systems. Under the new conditions, vehicles must earn a "good" rating in the side protection test, and an "acceptable" or "good" rating in a revised version of the pedestrian front crash prevention evaluation, which now comprises of a single evaluation that includes test runs in the daylight and in the dark, making nighttime performance essential for either award. Additionally, the IIHS revised its moderate front overlap test to include a second dummy behind the driver's seat and vehicles must earn an "acceptable" or "good" rating for the TSP+ rating. The original moderate overlap test still requires a "good" rating for the TSP designation.

"We fully support the IIHS's initiatives to enhance road safety and we are aligned in our commitment to meet the agency's more rigorous standards," said Steve Center, COO and EVP, Kia America. "Safety remains one of our top priorities and we're dedicated to driving continuous advancements in this critical area every day as we proved with 2024 Telluride!"

The 2024 Telluride SUV continues to be a head-turner with its bold and sophisticated appearance, and spacious three-row cabin that comfortably accommodates up to eight passengers. Teeming with available technology, the Telluride offers dual 12.-3inch panoramic display screens1, Digital Key 2 Touch2 and Kia's latest advanced driver assistance systems3, including Highway Driving Assist 2.04.

The 2024 Sportage continues to deliver a diverse lineup, which include the Sportage HEV and Sportage PHEV models.

Kia Canada Inc., founded in 1999, is a subsidiary of Kia Corporation based in Seoul, South Korea. The company employs over 190 people at its headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario, as well as in locations across Canada and at its regional office in Montréal, Québec. Kia offers award winning products that are dynamic, stylish and innovative and services that are meaningful and convenient through a network of 199 dealers across the country. The company's brand slogan – 'Movement that inspires' reflects Kia's desire to create the space for you to get inspired and more time to bring your ideas to life. To learn more, visit kia.ca or Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

* The Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 Distracted driving can result in the loss of vehicle control. When operating a vehicle, never use a vehicle system that takes your focus away from safe vehicle operation. 2 Kia Digital Key 2 Touch requires an eligible Kia Connect subscription and a compatible smart device with an active data plan. Normal cellular service rates may apply when using a smart device. 3 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems are not substitutes for safe driving and may not detect all objects around vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution. 4 When engaged, Highway Driving Assist is not a substitute for safe driving, may not detect all objects surrounding the vehicle, and only functions on certain federal highways. Always drive safely and use caution.

