MONTREAL, Oct. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Food Banks of Quebec (FBQ) has reported a worrying trend, as the 2024 HungerCount reveals a significant increase in the number of requests met by the network's member organizations. In just three years, the monthly number of requests for food assistance has jumped by over a million. And the network, which responds to 2.9 million requests for food assistance every month in 2024, sees no signs of a slowdown that would bode well for the future.

The 2024 HungerCount reveals that the various indicators measured are still in the red:

The number of monthly food assistance requests responded to by member organizations of Food Banks of Quebec (FBQ) has gone up.

(FBQ) has gone up. The number of people helped each month by the network is growing.

Once again this year, most organizations within the network ran out of food.

Food bank users continue to come from all walks of life. They include single people, working professionals, seniors, parents and children.

"For the first time, food security concerns have been recognized in the government's poverty reduction plan. However, we must do more to reduce the immense pressure caused by the growing demand for food assistance. We must commit to and undertake structural actions that address the root causes of poverty and social inequality. We have recognized the current state of emergency, and now we must act to help the most vulnerable and reverse the trend we are facing."

— Martin Munger, Executive Director of Food Banks of Quebec

Help that Made a Difference, but Will Prove Insufficient

The $30 million granted by the government in the last budget made a significant difference for Food Banks of Quebec (FBQ), enabling the charity to purchase more food and meet the considerable demand. However, the reality is clear: although inflation has stabilized, the pressure from the cost of living remains very real, and the most vulnerable continue to bear the brunt of its effects.

While the Food Banks of Quebec network helps to fill gaps in the social safety net by supporting those facing food insecurity, it will simply be impossible to make a lasting impact without implementing strong public policies to combat poverty. The government's action plan to combat poverty and social exclusion, unveiled last summer, is a step in the right direction, but more must be done to see concrete results for the most vulnerable.

"Our network is doing everything it can to meet the demand, including initiatives with several partners to increase the volume of food we distribute and recurring fundraising campaigns, but that's not enough. We'll continue to do all we can to support those in need, but we can't solve the problem at the source on our own."

About Food Banks of Quebec

The Food Banks of Quebec (FBQ) network is present throughout the province with its 34 regional members, many of which operate under the Moisson name. They provide nutritious foodstuffs to 1,300 community organizations delivering food assistance to hundreds of thousands of people a month. Since 1988, the FBQ has been pooling resources and expertise to fight food insecurity and alleviate hunger among vulnerable populations.

