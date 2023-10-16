2023 Wildfires Could Impact 2024 Property Assessments

VICTORIA, BC, Oct. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - British Columbians whose properties were impacted by the 2023 wildfires are asked to connect with BC Assessment for assistance in determining their property's accurate status.

"We understand that 2023 has been a very difficult and stressful year for British Columbians who have had to deal with wildfires," says BC Assessment Assessor Bryan Murao. "BC Assessment is here to help with all your questions and concerns regarding any impacts to your property values."

"Affected property owners are encouraged to contact us to report any damage or loss. This will help ensure that we have an accurate assessment of your property which could impact your 2024 property taxes," adds Murao. "It is best to connect with us before October 31 in order for your 2024 property assessment to be correctly determined, but we remain available to assist property owners whenever they are ready to connect with us."

As per the Assessment Act, 2024 property assessments in British Columbia are based on their market values as of July 1, 2023 and their physical condition and permitted use as of October 31, 2023.

Impacted property owners can contact BC Assessment toll-free at 1-866-valueBC (1-866-825-8322) or online at bcassessment.ca. Regular office hours are Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Property owners can simply provide their property's address and state that they want to report their property's physical condition and the extent of any damage resulting from the wildfires.

Property owners can learn more details about BC Extreme Weather Events – Property Assessment Impacts at: bcassessment.ca/weather

