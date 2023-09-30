2023 Technology Impact Awards Celebrates 30 Years of Innovation

The annual awards show announced 9 award winners during the milestone celebration

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - The Technology Impact Awards (TIAs) marked their 30th Anniversary announcing 9 companies as award winners and inducting 8 leaders to the Innovators Hall of Fame at the annual awards show.

"BC Tech is proud to have played a part in the journey of so many BC tech icons and success stories across our 30-year history," shared Jill Tipping, CEO of BC Tech. "Tonight we were honoured to celebrate the achievements of our Hall of Fame inductees and the 2023 TIAs award winners, showcasing the key role of innovation to BC's economy."

Hosted live at Parq Vancouver to a sold-out crowd, the awards show presenting partners included Province of British Columbia and Amazon. Minister Bailey took the stage to acknowledge the inaugural inductees to the Innovators Hall of Fame.

"It's an honour to celebrate all of the finalists and recognize the legacy of the trailblazers who we will forever remember in our hearts, and now officially in B.C.'s Innovator's Hall of Fame," shared Minister Bailey. "Thank you to everyone who is part of B.C.'s amazing tech community, and a huge congratulations to all of the winners and inductees tonight."

Innovators Hall of Fame – 2023 Inductees | Presented in partnership with the Province of BC

Judy Bishop

Kathy Butler

Andrew Harries

Don Mattrick

Firoz Rasul

Shannon Rogers Roy (1968-2023)

(1968-2023) Geordie Rose

William (Bill) H. Thompson (1922-1986)

See the full list of Innovators Hall of Fame inductees here.

Company of the Year – Startup | Presented in partnership with Microsoft

Company of the Year – Growth | Presented in partnership with Osler

Company of the Year – Scale | Presented in partnership with Clio

Company of the Year – Anchor | Presented in partnership with Blakes

Gamechanger – Climate Leadership | Presented in partnership with MDA

Excellence in Industry Innovation | Presented in partnership with Accenture

Gamechanger – Diversity & Inclusion | Presented in partnership with PwC

Excellence in Company Culture | Presented in partnership with SAP

Gamechanger – Ambition | Presented in partnership with AbCellera

The TIAs Gala also honours the partners and sponsors that make the awards show possible every year. "This is the biggest fundraising event of the year for BC Tech, and it is essential to supporting the programs and activities we deliver to help tech companies grow and scale here in BC," Tipping said.

The 2023 TIAs sponsors are Amazon, the Province of BC, CIBC, Digital, Hudson Pacific, KPMG, Launchpad, Low Tide Properties, Switchboard, YVR, AbCellera, Accenture, Blakes, Clio, MDA, Microsoft, OSLER, PwC & SAP. Media Partners are BCBusiness, betakit, Business in Vancouver, DailyHive, techcouver and Vancouver Tech Journal.

About the BC Tech Association

BC Tech is the largest member-led technology non-profit in British Columbia, and is dedicated to turning startups into scaleups. BC Tech accelerates tech company growth by helping members expand and diversify their talent pools, acquire new customers, and access capital. Tech is a key industry for B.C.'s future and builds resiliency in every sector. Today, every company is a tech company. To learn more, visit wearebctech.com.

