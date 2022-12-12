2023 PRE-BUDGET CONSULTATIONS

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - The Standing Committee on Finance and Economic Affairs will meet to conduct Pre-Budget Consultations.

The Committee intends to hold public hearings in Kenora on Monday, January 9, 2023; in Red Lake on Tuesday, January 10, 2023; in Windsor on Monday, January 23, 2023; in Sudbury on Monday, January 30, 2023; in Sault Ste. Marie on Tuesday, January 31, 2023; in Timmins on Thursday, February 2, 2023; in Ottawa on Monday, February 6, 2023; in Kingston on Tuesday, February 7, 2023; in Barrie on Monday, February 13, 2023; and in Toronto on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

Interested people who wish to be considered to make an oral presentation to the Committee are required to register by:

12:00 p.m. (CST) on Tuesday , January 3, 2023 for Kenora and Red Lake ;

for and ; 12:00 p.m. (EST) on Tuesday , January 17, 2023 for Windsor ;

for ; 12:00 p.m. (EST) on Tuesday , January 24, 2023 for Sudbury , Sault Ste. Marie , and Timmins ;

for , , and ; 12:00 p.m. (EST) on Tuesday , January 31, 2023 for Ottawa and Kingston ;

for and ; 12:00 p.m. (EST) on Tuesday , February 7, 2023 for Barrie and Toronto .

Those who do not wish to make an oral presentation but wish to comment on the issue may send a written submission by 7:00 p.m. (EST) on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

To register or send a written submission, please visit the following link: ola.org/en/apply-committees .

The Committee will stream live from location when available. For the link to the webcast, and to find times and availability, please visit the Legislative Assembly website at ola.org .

Collect calls will be accepted.

Ces renseignements sont disponibles en français sur demande

SOURCE Standing Committee on Finance and Economic Affairs, Legislative Assembly of Ontario

For further information: Ernie Hardeman, MPP, Chair, Vanessa Kattar, Clerk, Whitney Block, Room 1405 Toronto, ON M7A 1A2, Telephone: 416-325-3509, Facsimile: 416-325-3505, TTY: 416-325-3538, E-mail: [email protected]