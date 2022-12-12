2023 PRE-BUDGET CONSULTATIONS
TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - The Standing Committee on Finance and Economic Affairs will meet to conduct Pre-Budget Consultations.
The Committee intends to hold public hearings in Kenora on Monday, January 9, 2023; in Red Lake on Tuesday, January 10, 2023; in Windsor on Monday, January 23, 2023; in Sudbury on Monday, January 30, 2023; in Sault Ste. Marie on Tuesday, January 31, 2023; in Timmins on Thursday, February 2, 2023; in Ottawa on Monday, February 6, 2023; in Kingston on Tuesday, February 7, 2023; in Barrie on Monday, February 13, 2023; and in Toronto on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.
Interested people who wish to be considered to make an oral presentation to the Committee are required to register by:
- 12:00 p.m. (CST) on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 for Kenora and Red Lake;
- 12:00 p.m. (EST) on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 for Windsor;
- 12:00 p.m. (EST) on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 for Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, and Timmins;
- 12:00 p.m. (EST) on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 for Ottawa and Kingston;
- 12:00 p.m. (EST) on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 for Barrie and Toronto.
Those who do not wish to make an oral presentation but wish to comment on the issue may send a written submission by 7:00 p.m. (EST) on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.
To register or send a written submission, please visit the following link: ola.org/en/apply-committees.
The Committee will stream live from location when available. For the link to the webcast, and to find times and availability, please visit the Legislative Assembly website at ola.org.
Collect calls will be accepted.
