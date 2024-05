TORONTO, May 22, 2024 /CNW/ - CPE Analytics today released Ontario's first Ontario Capital Market Report.

The British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC) and The Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) have been publishing their annual capital market reports, with varying degrees of completeness.

Ontario, the largest province in Canada with a vibrant capital market, never had an annual capital market report or a timely exempt market report.

2023 Ontario Capital Market Report by CPE Analytics is the first ever comprehensive capital market report published for Ontario. In fact, it is the first comprehensive provincial capital market report published in Canada.

The report can be downloaded at

https://www.financings.ca/reports

For further information: Ted Liu, CPE Media & Data Company, 647-782-8818, [email protected]