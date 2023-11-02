2023 National #schoolPR BRAVO! Award winners announced

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Association of Communicators in Education (CACE) is pleased to announce the winners of the 2023 BRAVO! Awards, presented by SchoolBundle. This year's winners include 32 Coup de cœur and 21 Communications Project recipients.

"This year's award recipients exemplify the power of innovative communication and public relation initiatives within our sector," said Kayla Stuckart, Director at Large for the CACE BRAVO! Awards Program. "Their outstanding work symbolizes the importance of every school communication professional to act as a trusted leader, leveraging strategic best practices to foster robust stakeholder relationships, uplift student achievements, and build confidence in public education."

Under the Communications Project category, the Award of Excellence is highly competitive and the highest recognition for education public relations programs and campaigns in Canada. This year, we received 44 applications for the Communications Project category and the following five submissions received 90 points and higher from the judges for an Award of Excellence:

Space for Students Advocacy Communications Plan, Rocky View Schools

Every Student Counts Survey, York Region District School Board

York Region District School Board UGDSB New Visual Identity, Upper Grand District School Board

Upper Grand District School Board Vape-free Schools Toolkit, Anglophone South School District

Anglophone South School District QEA School Closure, Vancouver School Board

"Our mission at CACE is to deliver professional development, networking opportunities and high-quality resources to build connections for communications professionals working in education across Canada," noted Galen Eagle, President for CACE. "Our BRAVO! Awards Program is one key component of our work, ensuring we celebrate and showcase excellence in school district communications while raising the profile of our members."

The BRAVO! Awards Program is the only Canada-wide awards program specifically designed to recognize excellence in school board communications. CACE recognizes and honours exemplary work in all aspects of school public relations, communications, marketing and engagement.

CACE celebrated the accomplishment and achievements of award recipients and all #schoolPR professionals at the national conference in Montreal, QC on October 29. To view the full list of recipients and for more information, visit www.cace-acace.org/awards/bravo-awards .

Canadian Association of Communicators in Education

The Canadian Association of Communicators in Education (CACE) offers the best resource and professional development, bilingually, for educational communications professionals and system leaders in Canada. We are also the only association, in Canada, to provide direct support for the work of more than 375 communicators and organizational leaders in school districts, school board associations, private school institutions, post-secondary institutions, teacher organizations and provincial education ministries. For more information, visit www.cace-acace.org .

