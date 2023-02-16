INNISFAIL, AB, Feb. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) annual Name the Puppy Contest starts today! The RCMP Police Dog Service Training Centre (PDSTC) in Innisfail needs help finding names for Canada's future Police Dogs. Canadian kids are invited to enter name suggestions online for 13 German Shepherd puppies that will be born at the Centre this year.

A new letter is selected each year to start the names. For 2023, all the names must begin with the letter "S". PDSTC is looking for original and creative names that these dogs can wear with pride during their career serving Canadian communities.

It is easy to enter this online contest and PDSTC cannot wait to see all the super name ideas!

Enter online

All contest entries must be submitted using the online form. Visit us online at the Name the Puppy contest.

Kids should always get a parent or guardian's permission before submitting personal information such as their name or phone number to any website.

Contest rules are simple

Only kids between the ages of 4 to 14 years old may enter.

Contestants can suggest only 1 name (1 entry per person).

The name must start with the letter "S".

The name must be 1 or 2 syllables.

The name must have no more than 9 letters.

Contestants must live in Canada .

. Entries must be received by March 16, 2023 .

Contest winners and the winning names will be announced on April 6, 2023 on the RCMP website and social media.

Prizes

Winners – one from each province and territory – will receive a laminated 8×10-inch photo of the pup they name, a plush dog named Justice and an RCMP water bottle.

Submitting artwork

We love receiving drawings and paintings! After entering the contest online, entrants will be invited to submit artwork. It will be shared with the Police Dog Service Training Centre and may be showcased on Depot's social media with your first name and province or territory.

Background

The PDSTC is home to the RCMP national police dog training program and is a part of RCMP Depot Division. The Centre has earned a great reputation for breeding top quality working German Shepherds and for training dogs with outstanding searching and tracking abilities.

Police Dog Service Training Centre (PDSTC) in Innisfail, Alberta holds an annual contest to help name 13 German Shepherd puppies born in the year.

Winning names will be chosen by the PDSTC staff. A draw will determine the winning entry in the event of multiple submissions of the same puppy name.

Although there can be only 13 winners, names not selected for the contest will be considered for other puppies born during the year.

