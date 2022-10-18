2023 Mazda CX-30: Pricing and Packaging

Available Skyactiv-G 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine receives a five horsepower increase and improved fuel economy

All CX-30 models meet IIHS' newest safety protocols with the addition of rear side air bags, rear side seatbelt tensions and additional enhancements

2023 CX-30 goes on sale with a starting MSRP1 of $26,700 for the naturally aspirated models and $38,600 for the turbocharged model

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Oct. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. today announces pricing and packaging for the 2023 Mazda CX-30. For 2023, the available naturally aspirated Skyactiv-G 2.5-liter engine has been improved in both performance and efficiency. Compared to the previous model year, this engine has an increase of five horsepower and a combined fuel economy rating that is 0.7 L/100km lower. These performance and efficiency figures are achieved with any fuel grade. The 2023 CX-30 will continue to feature standard i-Activ all-wheel drive, which enhances the crossover's dynamic performance.

The recipient of an IIHS Top Safety Pick+ award the previous model year (with optional front crash prevention), all 2023 CX-30 models have been updated to be compliant with IIHS' newest safety protocols. These enhancements include the addition of rear side airbags, rear seat belt pre-tensioners, B and C-pillar improvements, and a shin pad to front and rear door trims.

CX-30 GX

CX-30 comes with the latest i-Activ AWD system as standard, which enhances performance by focusing on improved driving dynamics, handling, and vehicle control that help the driver enjoy the experience on most terrains or in most conditions. Engaging driving dynamics are engineered into every aspect of vehicle development to help create a connection between car and driver. Mazda's unique i-Activ AWD system continuously monitors weight distribution and shifts power to the appropriate wheels, providing drivers a near instant response to inputs. In addition, all CX-30 models are equipped with G-Vectoring Control Plus and Off-Road Traction Assist as standard.

The CX-30 GX features Mazda's efficient Skyactiv-G 2.0L engine, producing 155 horsepower and 150 lb-ft of torque, paired with a quick-shifting six-speed automatic transmission with manual mode and sport mode.

CX-30 GX models come standard with essential i-Activsense safety features to support everyday driving, including Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. Every CX-30 model also includes complimentary Mazda Connected Services for two years, providing the ability for the owner to monitor and control the state of the vehicle remotely by logging into the MyMazda app, with features such as remote start, locking/unlocking the doors remotely, and sending directions to the Mazda Navigation system (if equipped).

The well-appointed interior features an 8.8-inch center display with the latest Mazda Connect infotainment system that can be controlled with the multi-function commander knob and is integrated with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™. Other amenities include a Mazda Harmonic Acoustics sound system with 8-speakers, dual USB inputs, seven-inch LCD multi-information gauge display, push button start, remote keyless illuminated entry system, black cloth seats, heated front seats, rear armrest with cup holders, rearview camera, climate control, and electronic parking brake.

The stylish exterior of the CX-30 includes LED automatic on/off headlights, taillights, and daytime running lights, power exterior mirrors with integrated turn signal indicators, black rear roof spoiler, grey metallic 16-inch aluminum alloy wheels, matte finish front grille, and rain-sensing windshield wipers.

CX-30 GS

Moving into the CX-30 GS brings the updated Skyactiv-G 2.5-liter, four-cylinder naturally aspirated engine into the mix. Paired with a six-speed automatic transmission, this efficient powertrain is now capable of 191 horsepower and 186 lb-ft of torque, and with updated cylinder-deactivation technology, provides a rating of 9.0 L/100km in the city, 7.1 L/100km on the highway, and 8.2 L/100km combined.

Standard i-Activsense safety technology in the GS include the full suite of proactive safety features, such as Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Smart City Brake Support Front, Smart Brake Support Front, Pedestrian Detection (forward sensing), High Beam Control, and Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist.

Other notable upgrades include leather-wrapped shifter and steering wheel with mounted audio, Bluetooth, and cruise control buttons, dual-zone automatic climate control with rear seat vents, silver metallic 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels, heated exterior mirrors, heated steering wheel, and rear privacy glass.

CX-30 GS LUXURY PACKAGE

The available Luxury Package upgrades the GS with leatherette-trimmed upholstery available in black or greige, and the driver's seat adds ten-way power adjustability including lumbar support, and seat memory. The interior also adds a power-operated glass moonroof and auto-dimming rearview mirror, while the exterior door mirrors add memory positioning and tilt when in reverse for enhanced visibility when parking.

CX-30 GT

The CX-30 GT elevates the GS Luxury Package with many prominent updates. Safety is enhanced in every direction with the Active Driving Display with Traffic Sign Recognition, Adaptive Front-lighting System, and Traffic Jam Assist working in front of the driver. Smart Brake Support Rear and Smart Brake Support Rear Crossing help instill confidence behind the vehicle, while a 360° View Monitor with front and rear parking sensors help fill in blind spots for a total shield of protection around the vehicle.

Paddle shifters are also equipped on the steering wheel helping further the connected feeling the driver has with the CX-30. Other features include Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry, Bose 12-speaker premium audio, Mazda Navigation, frameless auto-dim rearview mirror with HomeLink® wireless control system, power liftgate, gunmetal 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels, LED signature illumination headlights and taillights, and gloss black side accents. The CX-30 GT also gains standard black leather upholstery, with optional Pure White or Garnet Red leather seats available for individual expression.

CX-30 GT TURBO

The CX-30 GT Turbo model boosts the dynamic driving experience thanks to more horsepower and torque - max torque is available between 2,000 and 2,500 rpm for excellent off-the-line throttle response. The Skyactiv-G 2.5 Turbo four-cylinder engine produces 250 horsepower and 320 lb-ft of torque on premium 93 octane fuel, while on regular 87 octane fuel it produces 227 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque.

Additionally, CX-30 GT Turbo models feature gloss black exterior accents, exterior door mirrors finished in Jet Black Mica, black metallic 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels, larger exhaust outlets, and Turbo badging on the rear hatch.

MSRP2 FOR THE 2023 MAZDA CX-30 IS AS FOLLOWS:

Model MSRP CX-30 GX $26,700 CX-30 GS $30,000 CX-30 GS Luxury Package $32,200 CX-30 GT $36,200 CX-30 GT Turbo $38,600

PREMIUM COLOUR OPTIONS:

Soul Red Crystal Metallic $450 Machine Grey Metallic $350 Polymetal Grey Metallic $250 Snowflake White Pearl $250 Greige Leatherette interior $200 Pure White Leather interior $200 Garnet Red Leather interior $200

