Beyond the sleek, rounded bodywork, it features in-dash and under-seat storage compartments, and a convenience hook for securing a bag. From daily commuting to enjoying a Sunday ride, the classic scooter styling, epic fuel efficiency and world-famous Honda engineering and quality all add to the enjoyment. The Giorno makes getting around a lot more fun.

ENGINE / DRIVETRAIN

A 49 cc OHC four-stroke engine provides ample power for around-town trips, keeping the fun factor high while slowly sipping fuel.

Programmed Fuel Injection (PGM-FI) delivers excellent throttle response over a wide variety of riding conditions.

CHASSIS / SUSPENSION

22-litre under seat storage compartment makes it easy to transport books or groceries and can store most full-size helmets.

In dash storage can hold a 1-litre bottle, and a large convenience hook allows the rider to conveniently secure a bag.

Combined Braking System (CBS) helps to slow the scooter down safely. Activate the rear brake, and CBS automatically adds the front brake.

