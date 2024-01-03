2023 Canadian Exchange IPO drought, $202M, lowest since 2016

TORONTO, Jan. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - 51 initial public offerings (IPOs) completed on the three Canadian exchanges in 2023, raising $202 million or 21 IPOs for $189 million excluding Capital Pool Company (CPC) and special purpose acquisition corporation (SPAC) IPOs.

The $202 million amount in 2023 represents decreases of 88% and 98% from that of 2022 and 2021 respectively. 

2023 Canadian IPO Drought (CNW Group/CPE Media & Data Company)
The $202 million represents $597 million drop from the previous low of $799 million recorded in 2016.

2023 Canadian exchange IPO highlights

  • CSE led all non-CPC/SPAC IPOs with 18 IPOs or 86% of the total number of non-CPC/SPAC IPOs or 35% of total number of IPOs.
  • Mining led all IPOs with 16 IPOs or 76% of number if non-CPC/SPAC IPOs or 31% of total number of IPOs. 15 of the 16 Mining IPOs were completed on CSE.
  • PE-backed Lithium Royalty Corp. was the sole IPO on TSX, raising $150 million, accounting for 74% of the total IPO amount.
  • Florida based Sucro Limited's IPO was the only non-Canadian IPO.

2023 Canadian IPOs on non-Canadian exchanges

  • Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSE American)
  • U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ)
  • Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ)
2023 Canadian Exchange IPOs: Top Five Underwriters

Underwriter

# IPOs

$ M (Total)

Haywood Securities Inc.

11

6.7

Canaccord Genuity Corp.

10

154.6

Leede Jones Gable Inc.

9

5.3

Research Capital Corporation

6

11.9

PI Financial Corp.

5

2.1
2023 Canadian Exchange IPOs: Top Law Firms

Law Firm

# IPOs

$ M (Total)

DS Lawyers Canada LLP

12

7.6

MLT Aikins LLP

8

9.8

Miller Thomson LLP

7

4.2

Harper Grey LLP

6

4.1

Dentons Canada LLP

6

3.1
The 2023 IPO summary report and other reports

https://www.financings.ca/reports

Methodology and Terminology

CPC - capital pool company 
SPAC – special purpose acquisition corporation also known as blank check company in the USA

Included: 
Canadian exchange (CSE, TSX) (TSX-V, NEO) or cross-listed Canadian/foreign exchange IPOs, by both Canadian and foreign firms.

Excluded: 

  • IPOs by Canadian firms solely on foreign exchanges
  • ETFs/closed-end funds, publicly listed or non-listed investment funds
  • Non-offering listings by qualification of distribution of previously issued securities
  • Reverse take-overs (RTOs), qualifying transactions (QTs), qualifying acquisitions (QAs)
