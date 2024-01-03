2023 Canadian Exchange IPO drought, $202M, lowest since 2016

03 Jan, 2024, 08:30 ET
TORONTO, Jan. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - 51 initial public offerings (IPOs) completed on the three Canadian exchanges in 2023, raising $202 million or 21 IPOs for $189 million excluding Capital Pool Company (CPC) and special purpose acquisition corporation (SPAC) IPOs.
The $202 million amount in 2023 represents decreases of 88% and 98% from that of 2022 and 2021 respectively.
The $202 million represents $597 million drop from the previous low of $799 million recorded in 2016.
2023 Canadian exchange IPO highlights
- CSE led all non-CPC/SPAC IPOs with 18 IPOs or 86% of the total number of non-CPC/SPAC IPOs or 35% of total number of IPOs.
- Mining led all IPOs with 16 IPOs or 76% of number if non-CPC/SPAC IPOs or 31% of total number of IPOs. 15 of the 16 Mining IPOs were completed on CSE.
- PE-backed Lithium Royalty Corp. was the sole IPO on TSX, raising $150 million, accounting for 74% of the total IPO amount.
- Florida based Sucro Limited's IPO was the only non-Canadian IPO.
2023 Canadian IPOs on non-Canadian exchanges
- Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSE American)
- U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ)
- Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ)
|
Underwriter
|
# IPOs
|
$ M (Total)
|
Haywood Securities Inc.
|
11
|
6.7
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp.
|
10
|
154.6
|
Leede Jones Gable Inc.
|
9
|
5.3
|
Research Capital Corporation
|
6
|
11.9
|
PI Financial Corp.
|
5
|
2.1
|
Law Firm
|
# IPOs
|
$ M (Total)
|
DS Lawyers Canada LLP
|
12
|
7.6
|
MLT Aikins LLP
|
8
|
9.8
|
Miller Thomson LLP
|
7
|
4.2
|
Harper Grey LLP
|
6
|
4.1
|
Dentons Canada LLP
|
6
|
3.1
https://www.financings.ca/reports
CPC - capital pool company
SPAC – special purpose acquisition corporation also known as blank check company in the USA
Included:
Canadian exchange (CSE, TSX) (TSX-V, NEO) or cross-listed Canadian/foreign exchange IPOs, by both Canadian and foreign firms.
Excluded:
- IPOs by Canadian firms solely on foreign exchanges
- ETFs/closed-end funds, publicly listed or non-listed investment funds
- Non-offering listings by qualification of distribution of previously issued securities
- Reverse take-overs (RTOs), qualifying transactions (QTs), qualifying acquisitions (QAs)
