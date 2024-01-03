2023 Canadian Exchange IPO drought, $202M, lowest since 2016

TORONTO, Jan. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - 51 initial public offerings (IPOs) completed on the three Canadian exchanges in 2023, raising $202 million or 21 IPOs for $189 million excluding Capital Pool Company (CPC) and special purpose acquisition corporation (SPAC) IPOs.

The $202 million amount in 2023 represents decreases of 88% and 98% from that of 2022 and 2021 respectively.

2023 Canadian IPO Drought (CNW Group/CPE Media & Data Company)

The $202 million represents $597 million drop from the previous low of $799 million recorded in 2016.

2023 Canadian exchange IPO highlights

CSE led all non-CPC/SPAC IPOs with 18 IPOs or 86% of the total number of non-CPC/SPAC IPOs or 35% of total number of IPOs.

Mining led all IPOs with 16 IPOs or 76% of number if non-CPC/SPAC IPOs or 31% of total number of IPOs. 15 of the 16 Mining IPOs were completed on CSE.

PE-backed Lithium Royalty Corp. was the sole IPO on TSX, raising $150 million , accounting for 74% of the total IPO amount.

, accounting for 74% of the total IPO amount. Florida based Sucro Limited's IPO was the only non-Canadian IPO.

2023 Canadian IPOs on non-Canadian exchanges

Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSE American)

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ)

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ)

2023 Canadian Exchange IPOs: Top Five Underwriters

Underwriter # IPOs $ M (Total) Haywood Securities Inc. 11 6.7 Canaccord Genuity Corp. 10 154.6 Leede Jones Gable Inc. 9 5.3 Research Capital Corporation 6 11.9 PI Financial Corp. 5 2.1

2023 Canadian Exchange IPOs: Top Law Firms

Law Firm # IPOs $ M (Total) DS Lawyers Canada LLP 12 7.6 MLT Aikins LLP 8 9.8 Miller Thomson LLP 7 4.2 Harper Grey LLP 6 4.1 Dentons Canada LLP 6 3.1

The 2023 IPO summary report and other reports

https://www.financings.ca/reports

Methodology and Terminology

CPC - capital pool company

SPAC – special purpose acquisition corporation also known as blank check company in the USA

Included:

Canadian exchange (CSE, TSX) (TSX-V, NEO) or cross-listed Canadian/foreign exchange IPOs, by both Canadian and foreign firms.

Excluded:

IPOs by Canadian firms solely on foreign exchanges

ETFs/closed-end funds, publicly listed or non-listed investment funds

Non-offering listings by qualification of distribution of previously issued securities

Reverse take-overs (RTOs), qualifying transactions (QTs), qualifying acquisitions (QAs)

