Winners announced at opening ceremony for Canadian International AutoShow in Toronto and Live on REVTV

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the BMW i4 was announced as the 2023 Canadian Car of the Year and the Hyundai IONIQ 5 as the 2023 Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year, as selected by the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC). Our journalists praised the BMW i4 for its steering and overall value and the Hyundai IONIQ 5 for it's styling and value.

2023 Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year Hyundai IONIQ 5; Photo Credit: Evan Williams (CNW Group/Automobile Journalists Association of Canada) 2023 Canadian Car of the Year BMW i4; Photo Credit: Evan Williams (CNW Group/Automobile Journalists Association of Canada)

The two vehicles were awarded with Canada's highest automotive accolades at the opening ceremonies of the Canadian International AutoShow in Toronto. This followed months of testing and evaluation on roads and conditions from Halifax to Vancouver and beyond by nearly 50 of the country's most-esteemed automotive journalists. Ballots are scored anonymously on many different factors, including performance, features, technology, design, fuel consumption and value.

These winners were selected from across more than 250 entries including all new cars and utility vehicles on sale this year. Voting data was collected anonymously from more than 1,700 ballots. The ballots were tabulated by audit and advisory firm KPMG and kept strictly secret until the envelopes were opened on stage.

"These awards are AJAC's highest honour, and it's with the backing of our members' real-world assessment and depth of expertise that we declare the BMW i4 2023 Canadian Car of the Year and the Hyundai IONIQ 5 2023 Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year," said AJAC Vice President Evan Williams. "AJAC journalists are among the most objective and discerning automotive professionals in the country, and the fact that these two vehicles have risen to the top of our rigorous testing and voting protocol means that they're truly among the best available to Canadian buyers."

About the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC)

The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) is an association of professional journalists, writers, photographers, and corporate members whose focus is the automobile and the Canadian automotive industry. Collectively, our primary objectives are to promote, encourage, support, and facilitate professionalism in Canadian automotive journalism and to ensure factual and ethical reporting about the automobile and automotive issues to Canadian consumers. This is achieved through the work of our members and AJAC's annual vehicle testing and evaluation events, the Canadian Car of the Year and Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards (CCOTY and CUVOTY), Innovation Awards, and EcoRun.

About the Canadian International AutoShow, presented by The Toronto Star and wheels.ca

With more than 650,000 square feet of exhibits, displays and attractions at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre and annual attendance of 360,000, the Canadian International AutoShow is not only the largest automotive expo in Canada, it is also the country's largest consumer show — a leader in lifestyle, technology and all things automotive. It boasts more than 1,000 cars, trucks, SUVs, concept cars, exotics, classics, muscle cars, fully electric and autonomous vehicles each year.

About KPMG

KPMG LLP, an Audit, Tax and Advisory firm (kpmg.ca) is a limited liability partnership, established under the laws of Ontario, and the Canadian member firm of KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International"). KPMG has more than 7,000 professionals/employees in over 40 locations across Canada serving private- and public-sector clients. KPMG is consistently recognized as an employer of choice and one of the best places to work in the country. The independent member firms of the KPMG network are affiliated with KPMG International, a Swiss entity. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such.

About REV TV: CANADA'S MOTORSPORTS & AUTOMOTIVE DESTINATION is available to over 6 million household across Canada and features over 200 races from around the world and right here at home. From two-wheels to four and so much more, REV TV showcases all forms of high-octane racing, along with news coverage such as The Inside Line (F-1) coverage, Tuning 365 Performance Auto & Sound Magazine, original programming with REV Culture and REV Profiles, All North Racing, prominent interviews, how to and behind the scenes programs and so much more REV TV is your MOTORSPORTS & AUTOMOTIVE DESTINATION 24/7.

Photography is available at ajac.ca.

SOURCE Automobile Journalists Association of Canada

For further information: Michel Crépault, AJAC President, T: 514-944-2886 E: [email protected]; Evan Williams, AJAC Vice-President T: 902-401-1784 E: [email protected]; Cindy Hawryluk, AJAC Operations & Events Manager, T: 905-978-7239 E: [email protected]