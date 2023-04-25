TORONTO, April 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Brian Bloom and Jolyon Burton, along with the Bloom Burton & Co. team and conference attendees, joined Karoline Hunter, Head, TSX Company Services and Business Transformation, to celebrate the start of the 2023 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference and open the market.

2023 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference Opens the Market Monday, April 27, 2023

The annual Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference brings together 66 of Canada's premier publicly traded and venture-backed companies with the most promising pre-venture companies in the healthcare industry. This event attracts Canadian, U.S. and international investors who are interested in the latest developments in Canadian healthcare.

Bloom Burton & Co. is a firm dedicated to accelerating returns in the healthcare sector for both investors and companies. Bloom Burton and its affiliates provide capital raising, M&A advisory, equity research, business strategy and scientific consulting, as well as advisory on direct investing, company creation and incubation services. Bloom Burton Securities Inc. is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and is also a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).

For more information, please visit: www.bloomburton.com/conference.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Karen Li, Manager, Marketing and Communications, [email protected], 416.640.7581