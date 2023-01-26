2023 ARThritis Soirée - Tickets available now!

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Arthritis Research Canada's 10th Annual ARThritis Soirée will take place on Thursday, May 11, 2023. This signature fundraising event will be hosted by Coleen Christie (Global BC) and "Brother' Jake Edwards and presented by the Royal Bank of Canada at The Roof, Hotel Vancouver. Early bird tickets are now available for purchase at arthritissoiree.ca. This special evening benefits life-changing arthritis research.

The ARThritis Soirée was created to raise much-needed awareness and funds to support vital arthritis research. This signature event puts the spotlight on art as a great therapeutic element in managing a chronic disease. Additionally, art adds an extra ingredient of excitement and depth to the Soirée each year as an integral part of the event program.

Presented as an elegant cocktail reception, the ARThritis Soirée brings together community and business leaders, philanthropists, health care professionals, and others who share an appreciation of art and a desire to support arthritis research. Guests can look forward to an excellent evening of mingling and networking that includes all of the elements that make this fun event so special: fabulous hors d'oeuvres, champagne and wine, an exquisite raffle, fantastic art, silent and live auctions, a live painting experience, and an unforgettable performance by Tom Lavin & The Legendary Powder Blues band.

Arthritis Research Canada is proud to have the Royal Bank of Canada returning as Presenting Sponsor for this milestone ARThritis Soirée. RBC is committed to creating positive social impact in communities across Canada and is known for bringing their company and networks together to tackle critical issues of today and tomorrow.

"Arthritis impacts over 6 million Canadians and we at RBC are so proud of the amazing work Arthritis Research Canada is doing to support these individuals continue to thrive and achieve their goals and dreams" said Martin Thibodeau, Regional President British Columbia, RBC Royal Bank. "We recognize the challenges arthritis places not only on individuals struggling with this disease but on society as a whole and this is why RBC is so pleased to support this important cause."

All funds raised at the ARThritis Soirée go to support 100+ innovative, life-saving research studies aimed at preventing arthritis, facilitating early diagnosis, finding better treatments, and improving the quality of life for the more than 6 million Canadians, of all ages, living with arthritis.

For more information about the 10th Annual, 2023 ARThritis Soirée, please visit arthritissoiree.ca.

ABOUT ARTHRITIS RESEARCH CANADA :

Arthritis Research Canada is the largest clinical arthritis research institution in North America. Our mission is to transform the lives of people living with arthritis through research and engagement. Arthritis Research Canada's scientific director, Dr. Diane Lacaille is leading a team of over 100 researchers, trainees and staff whose life-changing research is creating a future where people living with arthritis have the knowledge and tools to triumph over pain and disability. Arthritis Research Canada is now conducting arthritis research from coast to coast with centres in British Columbia, Alberta, Quebec, and Nova Scotia and scientists affiliated with six major universities: University of British Columbia, Simon Fraser University, University of Calgary, Université Laval, McGill University, and Dalhousie University. Arthritis Research Canada is leading research aimed at preventing arthritis, facilitating early diagnosis, finding new and better treatments, and improving quality of life.

