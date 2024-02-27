2023/24 Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour in Toronto

Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour is coming to Toronto March 8-10, 2024!

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - The Alpine Club of Canada Toronto Section is excited to host the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour! The festival, with four unique screenings this year, brings the spirit of outdoor adventure to Toronto, at the Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema, March 8-10, 2024.

Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival is one of the largest and most prestigious mountain festivals in the world! Hot on the heels of the Festival that is held every fall in beautiful Banff, Alberta, the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour hits the road. With stops planned in over 600 communities and more than 40 countries across the globe, the Banff World Tour celebrates amazing achievements in outdoor storytelling and filmmaking worldwide.

From the over 400 entries submitted into the Festival each year, award-winners and audience favourites are among the films that are carefully selected to play in theatres around the world.

Traveling to remote vistas, analyzing topical environmental issues, and bringing audiences up-close and personal with adrenaline-packed action sports the 2023/2024 World Tour is an exhilarating and provocative exploration of the mountain world.

March 8 at 7:30 PM

March 9 at 2 PM and 7:30 PM

March 10 at 2 PM

For tickets and information visit www.torontobanfffilmfest.org or contact [email protected]

About the Alpine Club of Canada Toronto Section

The Toronto Section is one of 24 regional sections that make up the Alpine Club of Canada, Canada's national climbing and mountaineering organization. Our members climb cliffs, frozen waterfalls and mountains, they ski back-country, cross-country or downhill, hike and generally enjoy the more vertical aspects of nature.

The Alpine Club of Canada (ACC) is a renowned non-profit organization with a rich heritage deeply rooted in the exploration and preservation of Canada's mountainous regions. Established in 1906, the ACC has been at the forefront of promoting mountaineering, fostering a sense of adventure, and advocating for the protection of the alpine environment for over a century.

