2022 World Sailing Championships supported with funding from all levels of government

HUBBARDS, NS, May 31, 2022 /CNW/ - When the sailing world arrives in the South Shore this August, the community will be ready to host, thanks to more than $2,198,000 in funding announced from all levels of government.

With government's investment, along with more than $450,000 in sponsorship from the private sector, critical infrastructure upgrades are already underway, and the operational plan is in place.

Infrastructure projects include replacing and upgrading the wharf at Hubbards Community Waterfront, creating new boardwalks with accessible ramps, installing new floating docks to allow for increased capacity, and an array of on-site ground improvements for parking and event activities. Hubbards Sailing Club and St. Margarets Sailing Club are also receiving improvements before the sailing competition gets underway.

The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA), shared her enthusiasm for the long-lasting economic impacts of the project.

"Our government has a robust plan for economic recovery, and tourism is a major part of that. Infrastructure upgrades to the Hubbards Community Waterfront will make this wonderful event possible while having lasting positive impacts for residents and visitors for years to come."

Her excitement is shared by The Honourable Pat Dunn, Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage and Minister of African Nova Scotian Affairs.

"The 2022 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 World Sailing Championships are an opportunity to showcase Nova Scotia's unique natural beauty and renowned leadership in event hosting as we welcome guests from around the world," said Minister Dunn. "As a province, we're proud to contribute $750,000 to support both the event and infrastructure enhancements that will benefit the community for years to come."

The Halifax Regional Municipality, and the Municipality of the District of Chester were also on hand to celebrate this event.

Beyond the infrastructure changes and the estimated $4.4 million of economic impact, this event represents the opportunity to celebrate high performance athletes and inspire youth, who are the next generation of sailors, and provide training opportunities for the National Coaching Team.

Host Society Co-Chairs, John Flemming and Bill Doane have been at the helm since the community started the host bid process in 2019, which was confirmed in April 2021. The 2022 World Sailing Championships will feature three Olympic-class boats – the 49er open gender double handed, the 49erFX female double handed, and the Nacra 17 mixed double handed.

"We are expecting to host 200 teams from around the world," says Angela Chisholm, General Manager of the 2022 World Sailing Championships. "With over 400 athletes arriving, along with their coaching support, and the many volunteers who are key to helping us run this event, Hubbards will be an exciting place to be this August."

The main event will take place from August 31 to September 5, but community members can expect to see teams training in the Bay over the coming weeks and leading up to the event.

