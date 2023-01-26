2022 Was a Tremendous Year of Recognition and Growth for Bloom Care Solutions

KITCHENER, ON, Jan. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Industry leading home care company Bloom Care Solutions (Bloom) finishes 2022 with a long list of awards recognizing their explosive growth and industry leading integration of technology into the home health care field.

Bloom Care Solutions was named by Deloitte as one of the 2022 Canadian Fast 50 Leading Technology Companies, ranking 3rd on the award list. This award comes as part of a ranking of Canada's 50 fastest-growing technology, media, and telecommunications companies by revenue-growth percentage over their last four years of operation.

In addition, Bloom Care Solutions also made Deloitte's 2022 Technology Fast 500 list for North America, recognized as one of the most innovative, fastest-growing technology companies in Canada and the USA. The company ranked 26th place out of 500 on a list that includes companies in technology, media, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech. https://www.morningstar.com/news/accesswire/726421msn/bloom-care-solutions-announced-as-one-of-deloittes-technology-fast-50-and-fast-500-winners-for-2022

Bloom Care Solutions made the Canadian Innovation Exchange's (CIX) Top 10 Growth companies for 2022. Bloom was chosen by the CIX 2022 Selection Committee, made up of 140 top global investors. The honorees were chosen using six criteria including their business model, the quality of their product or service offering, innovation, market opportunity, depth of management, and diversity, equity, and inclusion of the leadership. Bloom also presented at the CIX Summit on November 1-2, 2022, in downtown Toronto to over 700 investors, entrepreneurs and advisors in the North American technology ecosystem. https://finance.yahoo.com/news/2022-cix-top-20-early-150000057.html

The Globe and Mail lauded Bloom as one of the 2022 Top Canadian Companies for Growth. This comes as part of the publication's fourth annual Report on Business which lists the 430 top companies for growth in Canada. Based on the report's criteria, the data shows that Bloom Care Solutions ranked 5th out of the 430 companies listed. https://www.yahoo.com/now/bloom-care-solutions-recognized-globe-163500337.html

Much of this recognition comes because of Bloom's recent record growth. The company grew at a rate of 6292% over the period outlined in the Globe and Mail report (2018-2021). This is over 800% percent higher rate than the next company on the list.

Finally, the latest award for 2022 comes from being ranked among top 50 most admired companies in N. America by the Silicon Review. The online publication features companies on this list that it feels embody the highest standard of customer service. Companies like Bloom make the list by also excelling in creating trust/value for their customers, and a great corporate culture.

Bloom Care Solutions Co-Founder and CEO Ben Fluter is grateful that the company has been acknowledged as a leader by so many, "We truly try to lead by example, and these accolades amplify our ability to successfully deploy new and innovative models of care. We always aim to provide our patients, their families, our Care Pro's and Partners with the best care experiences possible, and this recognition illustrates that we're continually executing on this important mission."

Chief Partnership Officer Rudy Mancini also appreciates all of the accolades they have received, "Undoubtedly, the praise that Bloom has received this past year is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our team in previous years and years to come. It puts things into perspective, that we are being recognized for making an impact and a difference in Health Care. We are proud of that."

ABOUT BLOOM CARE SOLUTIONS INC

Bloom Care Solutions is a Digital Health and Home Care Services company that is on a Mission to Improve Care Experiences by providing partner solutions that offer care coordination automation while enabling faster communication, quicker acceptance and deployment of healthcare professionals - effectively reducing missed visits and overall enabling reductions in unnecessary Emergency Department Visits and Hospitals Readmissions. Bloom Care Solutions was created to address many of the pain points that health service organizations have and continue to face today and combats these issues of missed, unfulfilled shifts, and poor patient/family experiences by introducing an innovative operational framework while building industry leading and scalable care models.

