2022 NFL Draft to air live from Las Vegas on SiriusXM

SiriusXM NFL Radio covers every pick from every round April 28 - 30

Comprehensive pick-by-pick analysis from Jim Miller, Pat Kirwan, Rick Neuheisel, Jason Horowitz and other experts from the SiriusXM roster

TORONTO, April 26, 2022 /CNW/ - SiriusXM will provide listeners nationwide with comprehensive coverage of the 2022 NFL Draft, with live announcements of every selection from every round and in-depth analysis on the SiriusXM NFL Radio channel, as well as additional NFL Draft-focused programming on other SiriusXM channels.

From the first round on Thursday, April 28, through the final round on Saturday, April 30, the SiriusXM NFL Radio channel will broadcast onsite from inside the NFL Draft Theater in the heart of the famous Las Vegas Strip. Live coverage will air Thursday and Friday from 7 pm – midnight ET/4 – 9 pm PT and Saturday from noon – 7 pm ET/9 am – 4 pm PT. Listeners will hear the announcements of all 32 teams' selections through all seven rounds, as well as interviews with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and dozens of draftees, general managers and coaches.

SiriusXM NFL Radio's NFL Draft broadcast team will be anchored by Jason Horowitz. SiriusXM's expert analysts all three days will be former NFL scout, coach and front-office executive Pat Kirwan, former NFL quarterback Jim Miller and former coach Rick Neuheisel.

Immediately following the conclusion of SiriusXM NFL Radio's Draft broadcast each day, the channel will have live call-in shows where fans can share their reactions and discuss their favorite team's picks. Alex Marvez and Kirk Morrison, a former third round selection, will host the Thursday and Friday post-Draft shows, and Zig Fracassi will be joined by former first round pick Ryan Leaf post-Draft on Saturday.

On Wednesday, April 27, Rick Neuheisel and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Mark Dominik will host a special SiriusXM NFL Radio show live from Draft Experience on the Las Vegas Strip from 1 – 3 pm ET/10 am – noon PT. The show will feature one-on-one interviews with several of the NFL Draft prospects on the eve of one of the biggest nights of their lives.

SiriusXM NFL Radio is available on channel 88 on SiriusXM radios. Subscribers can also listen with the SXM App (http://siriusxm.ca/NFLDraft2022), and with Amazon Alexa, the Google Assistant or however they stream at home. Streaming access to SiriusXM is included with most subscriptions Visit www.siriusxm.ca/ways-to-listen to learn more.

In addition to SiriusXM NFL Radio's coverage, SiriusXM's 24/7 college sports channel – ESPNU Radio (channel 84) – will broadcast live from Margaritaville on the Las Vegas strip on Thursday, April 28 and Friday, April 29 from 7 pm – midnight ET/4 – 9 pm PT. Rhett Lewis will anchor these shows. He will be joined by Mark Dominik and former NFL players Dusty Dvoracek (a 3rd round selection in 2006), Danny Kanell (a 4th round selection in 1996) and Chris Doering (a 6th round selection in 1996).

The SportsGrid Radio channel on SiriusXM (channel 159) will broadcast from the MGM Grand in Las Vegas throughout NFL Draft weekend. Scott Ferrall and Mike Carver will host pre-Draft shows on the channel on Thursday and Friday from 3 – 6 pm ET/noon – 3 pm PT. Gabe Morency, Cam Stewart, Mike Blewitt, Joe Lisi and Dave Sharapan will host coverage airing from 6 pm – midnight ET/3 – 9 pm PT both nights, and noon – 6 pm ET/9 am – 3 pm PT on Saturday, reacting to key new additions to NFL rosters.

