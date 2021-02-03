2022 MDX Asserts its Role as the Flagship of the Acura Brand

Occupying its new position as the brand flagship, the next-generation Acura MDX marks a quantum leap forward with a bold exterior design coupled with a sophisticated and elegant new interior featuring the most high-tech and advanced cockpit in the brand's history.

35 years of Performance Heritage

35 years of innovation and performance engineering have led Acura to the 2022 MDX, demonstrating how long-time racing and sports car success is powering the fourth-generation SUV to its new role as the flagship of the brand.

Our latest video - 2022 MDX Launch - set to the soundtrack of Queen's "Tear It Up," highlights key components of the all-new MDX, including its bold and athletic exterior design along with a new, sophisticated and elegant interior featuring the most high-tech and advanced cockpit in the brand's history.

MDX performance is underpinned by a first-ever double-wishbone front suspension applied to its all-new, ultra-rigid platform. This video - 2022 MDX Performance - demonstrates MDX's powerful towing capabilities.

Acura MDX details, specs and pricing are available here, for more visit https://www.acura.ca/mdx

About Acura Canada

Acura is the luxury-performance division of Honda Canada Inc. and is a leading automotive luxury nameplate that delivers Precision Crafted Performance, an original approach to technology and design that creates a new driving experience. The Acura lineup features five distinctive models – the TLX performance luxury sedan, the ILX sport sedan, the 5-passenger RDX luxury crossover SUV, and the Acura MDX seven-passenger luxury SUV. Acura launched its next-generation, electrified NSX supercar as a new and pinnacle expression of Acura Precision Crafted Performance. Acura celebrated its 30th anniversary in Canada in February 2017 and has grown to include over 50 locations in its dealer network across the country. For more information, please visit www.acura.ca .

