2022 KEY TRENDS REPORT FEATURES INSIGHTS AND FORESIGHT FOR THE SCREEN-BASED INDUSTRY

For the first time, the 2022 report proposes four scenarios, inspired by the themes presented in each of the chapters, about what's to come. These short stories are based on signals, drivers and changes already observed within the intelligence gathered over the last year, with a narrative that takes the reader to 2032, a future we must imagine now.

Chapter 1: To connect, against all odds > data, stories, and the content divide

Chapter 2: Beyond screens > communities and cultures in the next chapter of entertainment

Chapter 3: Creators without borders > thriving in a versatile and innovative industry

Chapter 4: Redesigning value > paths to sustainable and equitable growth

"In 2022, we wanted to go beyond the trends and use foresight to help us imagine our preferred future. If we know where we want to go, we can decide what it takes to get there. Foresight is a great tool to deal with uncertainty. The insights we can find with foresight methods help us build the future we choose collectively for this industry. The future is not just something that hasn't happened yet; it is also how we decide it should be," shared Catherine Mathys, Director of Industry and Market Trends, CMF

For the first time, the report will be exclusively published on-line, introducing a dedicated website with a multitude of visual and digital content, including a CMF "premiere" – a clip of a close encounter in the metaverse.

2022 KEY TRENDS WEBSITE: vision2032.cmf-fmc.ca

REPORT HIGHLIGHTS

Second-screening is the new mode of engagement for audiences

Viewers strive for social connection

The future of entertainment is hybrid

Gamers are the audience of the future

Profiles of tomorrow: Creators with versatility and soft skills

Balancing big-studio service work and original intellectual property (IP) is a challenge

Economic success will come from supporting Indigenous, Black and other racialized creators

