2022 KEY TRENDS REPORT FEATURES INSIGHTS AND FORESIGHT FOR THE SCREEN-BASED INDUSTRY
Feb 18, 2022, 09:29 ET
The 10th edition report produced by The Canada Media Fund addresses essential questions and challenges impacting Canada's audiovisual sector.
- What are the leading trends observed in Canada and around the world teaching us?
- How can we make sense of this time in history to plan for the industry of tomorrow?
- What's here to stay and what's next?
MONTRÉAL and TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - The 2022 Report entitled Where No Screen Has Gone Before – charting a course for the future of media presents a snapshot of media consumption in Canada today and introduces scenarios of how the screen-based industry is likely to evolve over the next decade.
"This report is a snapshot of where we are and offers insights into trends and transformations that will shape the audio-visual industry in 2022. We hope this report will guide you to explore new territories as we all work together to thrive in this constantly changing business," said Valerie Creighton, President and CEO, CMF.
For the first time, the 2022 report proposes four scenarios, inspired by the themes presented in each of the chapters, about what's to come. These short stories are based on signals, drivers and changes already observed within the intelligence gathered over the last year, with a narrative that takes the reader to 2032, a future we must imagine now.
Chapter 1: To connect, against all odds > data, stories, and the content divide
Chapter 2: Beyond screens > communities and cultures in the next chapter of entertainment
Chapter 3: Creators without borders > thriving in a versatile and innovative industry
Chapter 4: Redesigning value > paths to sustainable and equitable growth
"In 2022, we wanted to go beyond the trends and use foresight to help us imagine our preferred future. If we know where we want to go, we can decide what it takes to get there. Foresight is a great tool to deal with uncertainty. The insights we can find with foresight methods help us build the future we choose collectively for this industry. The future is not just something that hasn't happened yet; it is also how we decide it should be," shared Catherine Mathys, Director of Industry and Market Trends, CMF
For the first time, the report will be exclusively published on-line, introducing a dedicated website with a multitude of visual and digital content, including a CMF "premiere" – a clip of a close encounter in the metaverse.
2022 KEY TRENDS WEBSITE: vision2032.cmf-fmc.ca
REPORT HIGHLIGHTS
- Second-screening is the new mode of engagement for audiences
- Viewers strive for social connection
- The future of entertainment is hybrid
- Gamers are the audience of the future
- Profiles of tomorrow: Creators with versatility and soft skills
- Balancing big-studio service work and original intellectual property (IP) is a challenge
- Economic success will come from supporting Indigenous, Black and other racialized creators
