2022 JUNO Awards Submissions Powered by TD Now Open

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) today announced that 2022 JUNO Awards Submissions Powered by TD are now open from Monday, October 4, 2021 to Friday, November 5, 2021 11:59PM ET* at junosubmissions.ca .

To be considered for nomination for the 2022 JUNO Awards, national music release dates must fall between the eligibility period of September 1, 2020 and November 5, 2021*.

Key submission dates and deadlines*:

October 4, 2021 –Submissions open

–Submissions open October 15, 2021 – Deadline for discounted early-bird submissions

– Deadline for discounted early-bird submissions November 5 , 2021– Final Submission Deadline

Submission eligibility*:

Eligible music must be available to all Canadians and for national sale (1) or via a recognized national music streaming provider (2).

Product must be released nationally via brick and mortar stores or third-party online retailers. Product must be released via a nationally accessible streaming service that has paid subscriptions, full catalogue, or on-demand streaming.

Eligible products must be released during the eligibility period: September 1, 2020 through to November 5, 2021. Albums available for pre-order online no later than November 5, 2021 will also qualify. Pre-ordered online albums (digital or physical copies) must be delivered to the consumer no later than November 19, 2021. Pre-order eligibility does not apply to Music Video of the Year. Eligible musicians must be Canadian citizens/permanent resident(s).

*All dates are subject to change.

TD is proud to be the powering sponsor of the JUNOS Submissions Access Program created by CARAS to support independent Canadian artists from underrepresented communities, to help cover the cost of a submission fee for the 2022 JUNO Awards. For more information and to apply click here.

Updates have been made to the following categories:

The classical categories

Indigenous Artist or Group of the Year has split into two categories

Rap Recording of the Year has split into two categories

A new category for Underground Dance Single of the Year has been created

has been created World Music Album of the Year has been renamed Global Music Album of the Year

For JUNO Awards categories, eligibility rules, and voting criteria, visit www.junoawards.ca/submissions .

Full Press Release available here .

