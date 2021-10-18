2022 AutoTrader.ca Awards Finalists Announced

With the inclusion of three new categories, New Tech Innovation, New Safety Technology, and Best Vehicle for Adventure, the 2022 AutoTrader.ca Awards will recognize vehicles from 30 different categories, making it AutoTrader.ca's most robust Awards to date. Each year, AutoTrader.ca adopts a consumer-first approach to its evaluation of finalists for its expert-led awards, with each finalist chosen from the perspective of a car shopper. AutoTrader.ca Awards carefully selects finalists based on thorough testing of every new vehicle available on the market, capturing the most in-depth selection of vehicles in 2022. This process truly recognizes what separates a "good" vehicle from an "award-winning" one.

A jury of more than 20 expert automotive journalists reviewed over 300 vehicles before voting for the top candidates in each category. A majority of the experts sit on the judging panel for a number of automotive awards. Finalists were evaluated against 12 specific criteria, including: overall excellence, value, innovation, technology and features, user-friendliness, performance, engineering excellence, driver satisfaction, design, safety, quality, and efficiency – weighted according to segment.

The list of the finalists in each category are as follows:

Cars

Subcompact Car

Chevrolet Bolt EV

Chevrolet Spark

Kia Rio 5-Door

Mini 3-Door / 5-Door

Nissan Versa

Compact Car

Honda Civic / Civic Hatchback

Hyundai Elantra

Mazda3 / Mazda3 Sport

Toyota Corolla / Corolla Hatchback

Volkswagen Golf GTI / Golf R

Family Sedan

Honda Accord

Hyundai Sonata

Kia K5

Subaru Legacy

Toyota Camry

Wagon

Audi A4 Allroad

Audi A6 Allroad / Audi RS 6 Avant

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Wagon

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Wagon

Volvo V60 / Volvo V60 Cross Country

Compact Luxury Car

Audi A4

BMW 3 Series / 4 Series

Genesis G70

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Volvo S60

Large Luxury Car

BMW 5 Series

Genesis G80

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Porsche Panamera

Porsche Taycan

Performance Car Under $50K

Ford Mustang

Mazda MX-5

Subaru BRZ

Toyota GR 86

Volkswagen Golf GTI / Golf R

Performance Car Over $50K

Chevrolet Corvette

Mercedes-AMG GT

Porsche 718 Boxster / 718 Cayman / 718 Spyder

Porsche 911

Toyota GR Supra

SUVS & Minivans

Subcompact SUV

Hyundai Kona

Kia Seltos

Mazda CX-30

Subaru Crosstrek

Volkswagen Taos

2-Row SUV

Ford Bronco Sport

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Mazda CX-5

Subaru Outback

Toyota RAV4

3-Row SUV

Chevrolet Suburban / Chevrolet Tahoe

Hyundai Palisade

Kia Telluride

Nissan Pathfinder

Toyota Highlander

Luxury Subcompact SUV

Audi Q3

BMW X1 / BMW X2

Lexus UX

Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class

Volvo XC40

Luxury 2-Row SUV

Acura RDX

BMW X3 / BMW X4

Genesis GV70

Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

Porsche Macan

Luxury 3-Row SUV

BMW X7

Cadillac Escalade

Genesis GV80

Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class

Volvo XC90

Minivan

Chrysler Pacifica / Grand Caravan

Honda Odyssey

Kia Carnival

Toyota Sienna

Trucks

Compact/Mid-size Truck

Ford Maverick

Honda Ridgeline

Hyundai Santa Cruz

Jeep Gladiator

Toyota Tacoma

Full-Size Truck

Chevrolet Silverado / GMC Sierra

Ford F-150

Ram 1500

Toyota Tundra

Green Vehicles

Green Vehicle Under $50K

Hyundai Ioniq 5 (EV)

Kia Soul (EV)

Tesla Model 3 (EV)

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid / RAV4 Prime (Hybrid/PHEV)

Volkswagen ID.4 (EV)



Green Vehicle Over $50K

Ford F-150 / F-150 Lightning (Hybrid/EV)

Ford Mustang Mach-E (EV)

Polestar 2 (EV)

Porsche Taycan / Taycan Cross Turismo (EV)

Jeep Wrangler 4xe (PHEV)

New

New Tech Innovation

Ford - Onboard Power Inverter

Ford - Onboard Weight Scales

Augmented Reality Head-Up Display

Mercedes – MBUX Hyperscreen

Volvo/GM – Android Automotive OS

Best New Safety Innovation

Ford BlueCruise

Genesis Radar-Based Occupant Alert System

GM Super Cruise

Lexus Safety System+ 3.0

Mercedes PRE-SAFE Impulse Side

Vehicle for Adventure

Ford Bronco

Jeep Wrangler / Gladiator

Land Rover Defender

Subaru Outback Wilderness

Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro / 4Runner TRD Pro

To learn more about category finalists, and the vehicle evaluation process visit AutoTrader.ca/Awards. Visit AutoTrader.ca/Awards/CCA to vote in this year's Canada's Choice Awards for a chance to win a cash prize of $10,000.

About TRADER Corporation

