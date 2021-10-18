2022 AutoTrader.ca Awards Finalists Announced
Oct 18, 2021, 08:30 ET
Canada's most in-depth automotive awards names finalists and opens public voting for
Canada's Choice Awards
TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Finalists for the 2022 AutoTrader.ca Awards, Canada's foremost expert-led automotive awards, were announced today. The Awards recognize vehicles for value, innovation, performance, comfort, technology, and ultimate desirability. In addition to key categories developed and voted on by Canada's leading automotive experts, Canadians across the country now also have the chance to weigh in on the vehicles they trust most through the AutoTrader.ca Canada's Choice Awards. Public voting for the Awards begins on October 18, 2021 and closes on October 31, 2021. Winners will be announced in November of this year.
"The finalists for 2022 are strong contenders who represent the pinnacle of automotive excellence," says Jodi Lai, editor-in-chief, AutoTrader.ca. "Our goal is to ensure consumers are aware of the top vehicles available to them on the marketplace, so they can confidently make an informed decision while shopping," Lai adds. "This year is extra special as Canadians can cast their vote to help other car shoppers and be entered to win a cash prize of $10,000."
With the inclusion of three new categories, New Tech Innovation, New Safety Technology, and Best Vehicle for Adventure, the 2022 AutoTrader.ca Awards will recognize vehicles from 30 different categories, making it AutoTrader.ca's most robust Awards to date. Each year, AutoTrader.ca adopts a consumer-first approach to its evaluation of finalists for its expert-led awards, with each finalist chosen from the perspective of a car shopper. AutoTrader.ca Awards carefully selects finalists based on thorough testing of every new vehicle available on the market, capturing the most in-depth selection of vehicles in 2022. This process truly recognizes what separates a "good" vehicle from an "award-winning" one.
A jury of more than 20 expert automotive journalists reviewed over 300 vehicles before voting for the top candidates in each category. A majority of the experts sit on the judging panel for a number of automotive awards. Finalists were evaluated against 12 specific criteria, including: overall excellence, value, innovation, technology and features, user-friendliness, performance, engineering excellence, driver satisfaction, design, safety, quality, and efficiency – weighted according to segment.
The list of the finalists in each category are as follows:
Cars
Subcompact Car
Chevrolet Bolt EV
Chevrolet Spark
Kia Rio 5-Door
Mini 3-Door / 5-Door
Nissan Versa
Compact Car
Honda Civic / Civic Hatchback
Hyundai Elantra
Mazda3 / Mazda3 Sport
Toyota Corolla / Corolla Hatchback
Volkswagen Golf GTI / Golf R
Family Sedan
Honda Accord
Hyundai Sonata
Kia K5
Subaru Legacy
Toyota Camry
Wagon
Audi A4 Allroad
Audi A6 Allroad / Audi RS 6 Avant
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Wagon
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Wagon
Volvo V60 / Volvo V60 Cross Country
Compact Luxury Car
Audi A4
BMW 3 Series / 4 Series
Genesis G70
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Volvo S60
Large Luxury Car
BMW 5 Series
Genesis G80
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Porsche Panamera
Porsche Taycan
Performance Car Under $50K
Ford Mustang
Mazda MX-5
Subaru BRZ
Toyota GR 86
Volkswagen Golf GTI / Golf R
Performance Car Over $50K
Chevrolet Corvette
Mercedes-AMG GT
Porsche 718 Boxster / 718 Cayman / 718 Spyder
Porsche 911
Toyota GR Supra
SUVS & Minivans
Subcompact SUV
Hyundai Kona
Kia Seltos
Mazda CX-30
Subaru Crosstrek
Volkswagen Taos
2-Row SUV
Ford Bronco Sport
Ford Mustang Mach-E
Mazda CX-5
Subaru Outback
Toyota RAV4
3-Row SUV
Chevrolet Suburban / Chevrolet Tahoe
Hyundai Palisade
Kia Telluride
Nissan Pathfinder
Toyota Highlander
Luxury Subcompact SUV
Audi Q3
BMW X1 / BMW X2
Lexus UX
Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
Volvo XC40
Luxury 2-Row SUV
Acura RDX
BMW X3 / BMW X4
Genesis GV70
Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
Porsche Macan
Luxury 3-Row SUV
BMW X7
Cadillac Escalade
Genesis GV80
Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class
Volvo XC90
Minivan
Chrysler Pacifica / Grand Caravan
Honda Odyssey
Kia Carnival
Toyota Sienna
Trucks
Compact/Mid-size Truck
Ford Maverick
Honda Ridgeline
Hyundai Santa Cruz
Jeep Gladiator
Toyota Tacoma
Full-Size Truck
Chevrolet Silverado / GMC Sierra
Ford F-150
Ram 1500
Toyota Tundra
Green Vehicles
Green Vehicle Under $50K
Hyundai Ioniq 5 (EV)
Kia Soul (EV)
Tesla Model 3 (EV)
Toyota RAV4 Hybrid / RAV4 Prime (Hybrid/PHEV)
Volkswagen ID.4 (EV)
Green Vehicle Over $50K
Ford F-150 / F-150 Lightning (Hybrid/EV)
Ford Mustang Mach-E (EV)
Polestar 2 (EV)
Porsche Taycan / Taycan Cross Turismo (EV)
Jeep Wrangler 4xe (PHEV)
New
New Tech Innovation
Ford - Onboard Power Inverter
Ford - Onboard Weight Scales
Augmented Reality Head-Up Display
Mercedes – MBUX Hyperscreen
Volvo/GM – Android Automotive OS
Best New Safety Innovation
Ford BlueCruise
Genesis Radar-Based Occupant Alert System
GM Super Cruise
Lexus Safety System+ 3.0
Mercedes PRE-SAFE Impulse Side
Vehicle for Adventure
Ford Bronco
Jeep Wrangler / Gladiator
Land Rover Defender
Subaru Outback Wilderness
Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro / 4Runner TRD Pro
To learn more about category finalists, and the vehicle evaluation process visit AutoTrader.ca/Awards. Visit AutoTrader.ca/Awards/CCA to vote in this year's Canada's Choice Awards for a chance to win a cash prize of $10,000.
About TRADER Corporation
TRADER Corporation is a trusted Canadian leader in online media, managing automotive consumer marketplaces. The company's primary online destinations include: AutoTrader.ca™ and AutoHebdo.net™. AutoTrader.ca offers the largest inventory of new cars and used cars in Canada, receiving over 25 million average monthly visits to the marketplace and more than 6 million mobile app downloads. Visitors buy or sell cars, trucks or other motorized vehicles quickly, easily and conveniently. Buyers can search based on vehicle model, make, colour and geographic location to find the deal that is right for them. AutoTrader.ca is also an online destination for auto enthusiasts, featuring news and reviews from award-winning automotive journalists. Follow AutoTrader.ca on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.
SOURCE AutoTrader.ca
For further information: Jessica Huynh, LABOUR, [email protected], 647-985-5378; Carla Silvestrone, LABOUR, [email protected], 416-986-9835
Share this article