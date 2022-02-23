2022 ARThritis Soirée - Get Your Tickets Today!

Guests will enjoy an elegant evening that includes great networking, fabulous hors d'oeuvres, champagne and BC wines, an amazing Prize Draw donated by Montecristo Jewellers, exciting live and silent auctions, and awesome music.

Arthritis Research Canada is delighted to announce that Angela Kelman, lead singer of Farmer's Daughter, will be performing at this year's ARThritis Soirée.

Why an ARThritis Soirée? Research has shown that art adds to one's wellbeing and can play an important role in managing chronic disease. Moreover, art adds an extra factor of excitement and depth to the Soirée and has been an integral part of our event each year.

Arthritis Research Canada is grateful to Royal Bank of Canada for joining us as this year's Presenting Sponsor. RBC is committed to creating positive social impact in communities and willingly brings their company and networks together to tackle big issues of today and tomorrow.

"Every day, clients talk to us about their goals and aspirations for their families, businesses and communities. We listen and learn about the challenges and opportunities facing society so that we can respond," said Martin Thibodeau, Regional President British Columbia, RBC Royal Bank. "Arthritis impacts over 6 million Canadians and arthritis research helps them continue to live life and reach goals. Arthritis is a big problem for society, so we're happy to get behind this important cause."

For more information about the 2022 ARThritis Soirée and to purchase tickets, visit arthritissoiree.ca. Please join us in supporting arthritis research.

ABOUT ARTHRITIS RESEARCH CANADA:

Arthritis Research Canada is the largest clinical arthritis research institution in North America. Our mission is to transform the lives of people living with arthritis through research and engagement. Arthritis Research Canada's scientific director, Dr. Diane Lacaille is leading a team of over 100 researchers, trainees and staff whose world recognized research is creating a future where people living with arthritis are empowered to triumph over pain and disability. Arthritis Research Canada is conducting research across Canada in British Columbia, Alberta and Quebec and is affiliated with five major universities: University of British Columbia, Simon Fraser University, University of Calgary, Université Laval, and McGill University. Arthritis Research Canada is leading research aimed at arthritis prevention, early diagnosis, new and better treatment, and improved quality of life.

SOURCE Arthritis Research Canada

For further information: For more information or to arrange an interview, please contact: Heather Caulder, Marketing and Communications Officer, 604-207-4010 or [email protected], www.arthritisresearch.ca