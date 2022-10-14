2022-23 NBA season tips off on SiriusXM October 18

Subscribers get live broadcasts of every game from Opening Night through NBA Finals in their car and on the SXM App

SiriusXM NBA Radio channel features in-depth NBA talk daily with analysis from former players, executives and coaches

SiriusXM is presenting preview shows on all 30 NBA teams to get fans ready for the season, available anytime on the SXM App:

SiriusXM.ca/NBASeasonPreviewShows

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - SiriusXM will provide NBA fans with extensive coverage of the 2022-23 NBA season, offering live play-by-play of every game from Opening Night through The Finals, plus daily in-depth talk and analysis on SiriusXM NBA Radio.

The NBA begins its season on Tuesday, October 18, with an All-Star loaded doubleheader on SiriusXM NBA Radio (channel 86). At 7:30 pm ET the Boston Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers in a clash of Eastern Conference contenders, then at 10:00 pm ET the NBA Champion Golden State Warriors, led by 2022 NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry, will host the Los Angeles Lakers and four-time NBA MVP LeBron James. Canadian basketball fans can catch the Toronto Raptors, who will host the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30pm ET on October 19.

NBA programming is available to subscribers nationwide in their car and on the SXM App. With the SXM App fans get access to the official radio broadcasts of all 30 NBA teams, ensuring they can hear their favourite team's announcers for every game. All 30 NBA team play-by-play channels are also available in vehicles equipped with next generation SiriusXM with 360L radios. Channels for games on SiriusXM can be found at SiriusXM.ca/live-sports/NBA

In addition to live play-by-play, SiriusXM NBA Radio offers fans the most extensive and in-depth NBA coverage available on radio, including live game broadcasts and a daily schedule of NBA-focused news and talk.

Leading up to Opening Night, the channel is presenting a series of 30 in-depth, one-hour season-preview shows, each focusing on an individual NBA team, to help gets fans ready for the 2022-23 NBA season. The preview shows feature interviews with coaches, general managers and players and can be heard anytime on the SXM App here: SiriusXM.ca/NBASeasonPreviewShows.

SiriusXM NBA Radio's team of analysts features former players, coaches and front office executives including Greg Anthony, Antonio Daniels, Amin Elhassan, Eddie Johnson, Tim Legler, Rick Mahorn, Sam Mitchell, Will Perdue, Brian Scalabrine and Reggie Theus. SiriusXM NBA Radio voices also include a number of league insiders and radio veterans including Howard Beck, Gerald Brown, Tom Byrne, Evan Cohen, Brian Custer, Noah Eagle, Brian Geltzeiler, Rosalyn Gold-Onwude, Michael Grady, Zach Harper, Jonathan Hood, Frank Isola, Jason Jackson, Rick Kamla, Sarah Kustok, Mitch Lawrence, Joel Meyers, Pat O'Keefe, Holly Rowe, Justin Termine and Mike Yam.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; podcasts; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company, as well as on smartphones and all connected devices on the SXM App. For more information, visit siriusxm.ca.

Join SiriusXM Canada on Facebook at facebook.com/siriusxmcanada, on Twitter at @siriusxmcanada, on Instagram at @siriusxmcanada and on YouTube at youtube.com/siriusxmcanada.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 13 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

SOURCE Sirius XM Canada Inc.

For further information: SiriusXM Canada contact: Jennifer Charlebois, Senior Manager, Communications, 416-528-6678, [email protected]