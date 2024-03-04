2022-2023 Sollio Next Generation Award & Sollio Next Generation Award - Sollio Cooperative Group announces winners!

Meet the winners and finalists through videos and in articles published in Coopérateur magazine (in French):

Sollio member – New Farm Enterprise Winner Fermes Rodrigue enr. Avantis Coopérative member Video Article Finalist Ferme Aviparc Inc. Covris Coopérative member Video Article Sollio member – Farm Succession Winner Ferme Grolier s.e.n.c. Covris Coopérative member Video Article Finalist Ferme Agricouture s.e.n.c. Avantis Coopérative member Video Article Agromart Group client – New Farm Enterprise Winner MacKinnon Brothers Brewing Co. TCO Agromart Ltd. client Video Article Finalist Matt & John McRae Lakeside Grain and Feed client Video Article Agromart Group client – Farm Succession Winner Luymes Farms and Custom Farming Harriston Agromart client Video Article

About the Sollio Next Generation Award

For over 20 years, the Sollio Next Generation Award has recognized farming families in the Sollio Cooperative Group and Agromart Group cooperative network (a Sollio Agriculture partner) who have successfully transferred or established a farming business while ensuring its long–term viability and success. Sollio Cooperative Group is a pan–Canadian cooperative that seeks to provide farmer entrepreneurs with the opportunity to draw on the best local models for farm transfers and start–ups. To learn more, visit sollio.coop/en/SollioNextGenAward.

About Sollio Cooperative Group

Sollio Cooperative Group is Canada's largest agricultural cooperative with roots in Québec. Since 1922, it has been busy growing, rearing, farming and processing—and building the economy of tomorrow. These daily actions are part of the DNA of its 15,952 employees. With more than 120,000 members, farmers and consumers grouped into 42 traditional agricultural and consumer cooperatives, Sollio Cooperative Group helps feed people, bring prosperity to farm families, and ensure a sustainable future for everyone. Through its three divisions—Sollio Agriculture, Olymel L.P. and BMR Group Inc.—it proudly acts as a driving force for economic and social development rooted in rural communities. Sollio Cooperative Group generates $8.3 billion in sales and has been named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies by Deloitte for the third year in a row. To learn more about Sollio Cooperative Group, visit sollio.coop.

